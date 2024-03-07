 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nadal
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells. It would have been his first tournament since January
nbc_wcbb_nwesternvpurduehl_240306.jpg
Abbey Ellis has 25, Rashunda Jones 19, Purdue rallies past Northwestern for 78-72 win in Big Ten tourney
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Previews
Ogilvie part of player-majority board for PGA Tour Enterprises

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_battleandplitzuweitintv_240306.jpg
Minnesota showed ‘resilience’ in win vs. Rutgers
nbc_wcbb_ellisandgearldsintv_240306.jpg
Purdue’s Gearlds, Ellis unpack Purdue’s win
nbc_indy_stpetepreviewv2_240306.jpg
Top storylines ahead of 2024 IndyCar season opener

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nadal
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells. It would have been his first tournament since January
nbc_wcbb_nwesternvpurduehl_240306.jpg
Abbey Ellis has 25, Rashunda Jones 19, Purdue rallies past Northwestern for 78-72 win in Big Ten tourney
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Previews
Ogilvie part of player-majority board for PGA Tour Enterprises

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_battleandplitzuweitintv_240306.jpg
Minnesota showed ‘resilience’ in win vs. Rutgers
nbc_wcbb_ellisandgearldsintv_240306.jpg
Purdue’s Gearlds, Ellis unpack Purdue’s win
nbc_indy_stpetepreviewv2_240306.jpg
Top storylines ahead of 2024 IndyCar season opener

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

WBB Highlights: Purdue advances vs. Northwestern

March 6, 2024 09:55 PM
Abbey Ellis recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds to help lead Purdue to a 78-72 win over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament in Minneapolis.