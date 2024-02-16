Skip navigation
Jordan Stolz opens speed skating worlds with repeat 500m gold, historic time
Woods withdraws in second round of Genesis Invitational
Watch: Zalatoris’ ace wins Genesis vehicle for both him and caddie
How Alexy's childhood coach still inspires him
February 16, 2024 03:57 PM
American swimmer Jack Alexy explains his "straightforward" relationship with Doris Schieppe, his childhood coach who has inspired him to become one of the best in the world.
