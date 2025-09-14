 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Bristol provides chaotic close to first round of NASCAR Cup playoffs
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers become first MLB team to clinch playoff spot this season
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros receive injury scare as 9-time All-Star Jose Altuve leaves game with right foot discomfort

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_wiscobama_250914.jpg
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
nbc_rtf_ugatennreax_250914.jpg
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
nbc_rtf_clemsongatech_250914.jpg
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Bristol provides chaotic close to first round of NASCAR Cup playoffs
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers become first MLB team to clinch playoff spot this season
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros receive injury scare as 9-time All-Star Jose Altuve leaves game with right foot discomfort

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_wiscobama_250914.jpg
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
nbc_rtf_ugatennreax_250914.jpg
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
nbc_rtf_clemsongatech_250914.jpg
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

H. Lawrence hoping Round 2 win bonus hits soon

September 14, 2025 12:07 AM
Hunter Lawrence isn't shy about wanting his SMX Playoff, Round 2 win bonus as soon as possible for his house.

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_wiscobama_250914.jpg
02:12
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
nbc_rtf_ugatennreax_250914.jpg
04:16
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
nbc_rtf_clemsongatech_250914.jpg
05:27
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson
nbc_smx_tomacintv_250913.jpg
54
Tomac ‘still in the hunt’ after third place finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250913.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250913.jpg
01:00
J. Lawrence recaps ‘hectic’ Moto 2 in St. Louis
nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_250913.jpg
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
nbc_ncaaf_michiganwm_250913.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan
Oregon_v_Northwestern_raw.jpg
04:01
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250913.jpg
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250913.jpg
47
Elko: A&M took the ‘next step’ in win vs. ND
nbc_nas_cindricintrv_250913.jpg
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
nbc_cfb_tamu4thdowntd_250913.jpg
02:08
Boerkircher brings in game-winner for Texas A&M
nbc_nas_bellintrv_250913.jpg
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
jeremiahsmithcompvsou-250913.jpg
02:42
HLs: Smith goes for 153 yards and two TDs vs. Ohio
nbc_cfb_tdbadkick_250913.jpg
01:45
Love gives Notre Dame the late lead vs. Texas A&M
deegan_down.jpg
08:10
Deegan crash puts Shimoda in control of 250 title
450_smx_2.jpg
15:42
Jett, Hunter Lawrence set for battle in Las Vegas
nbc_smx_450recap_250913.jpg
23:57
Highlights: SMX Playoffs Round 2, St. Louis
OhioStateOhioMPX.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Ohio State knocks off Ohio
nbc_cfb_smith_intrv_250913.jpg
43
Smith well connected with QB Sayin
nbc_cfb_day_intrv_250913.jpg
01:13
Day: Ohio State ‘responded well’ against Ohio
Price_thumb.jpg
50
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td3_250913v3.jpg
01:40
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
nbc_cfb_ohiost_jsmith_td4_250913.jpg
59
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU
nbc_cfb_ugareaxv2_250913.jpg
01:49
Is Georgia the ‘king of the SEC’ through Week 3?