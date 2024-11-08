 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

23XI:FRM at hearing.jpg
Judge rules against preliminary injunction for 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports vs. NASCAR
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Record
Fantasy Football Week 10 Start Sit Decisions: Trust Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241108.jpg
This Herbert prop bet is an enticing play
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241108.jpg
Should you buy, sell or hold on Hill?
nbc_ffhh_dennycarter_241108.jpg
Hill, Jones are Week 10 fantasy sleeper plays

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

23XI:FRM at hearing.jpg
Judge rules against preliminary injunction for 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports vs. NASCAR
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Record
Fantasy Football Week 10 Start Sit Decisions: Trust Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241108.jpg
This Herbert prop bet is an enticing play
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241108.jpg
Should you buy, sell or hold on Hill?
nbc_ffhh_dennycarter_241108.jpg
Hill, Jones are Week 10 fantasy sleeper plays

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How ND has improved NICU designs and standards

November 8, 2024 11:55 AM
Listen to how Dr. Robert White and the University of Notre Dame have helped improve neonatal intensive care units for babies and families across the country.