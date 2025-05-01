Inter Milan-Barcelona CL 2nd leg could be better

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship 101: History, records and qualifications for this year at Quail Hollow
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game One
Red Sox at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1
Spring Breakout - Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Bryce Rainer, Eduardo Tait, C.J. Kayfus making noise

Top Clips

nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250501.jpg
Judge off to historic start this season
nbc_nas_aprilrank_250430.jpg
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs
nbc_berry_jeantyprop_250501.jpg
How to bet on Jeanty’s season-long rushing props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship 101: History, records and qualifications for this year at Quail Hollow
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game One
Red Sox at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1
Spring Breakout - Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Bryce Rainer, Eduardo Tait, C.J. Kayfus making noise

Top Clips

nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250501.jpg
Judge off to historic start this season
nbc_nas_aprilrank_250430.jpg
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs
nbc_berry_jeantyprop_250501.jpg
How to bet on Jeanty’s season-long rushing props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inter Milan-Barcelona CL 2nd leg could be better

May 1, 2025 11:13 AM
The lads at PST react to the thrilling 3-3 first leg of Barcelona and Inter Milan's Champions League semifinal match and look forward to what may happen in the second fixture.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250501.jpg
01:20
Judge off to historic start this season
nbc_nas_aprilrank_250430.jpg
01:18
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs
nbc_berry_jeantyprop_250501.jpg
02:40
How to bet on Jeanty’s season-long rushing props
nbc_rtf_prankcall_250501.jpg
01:27
NFL fining Ulbrich, Falcons was the right call
nbc_berry_rbhate_250501.jpg
02:08
Harris, Tracy Jr. among post-draft RB Hates
nbc_roto_cavspacers_250501.jpg
01:23
Mitchell should lead Cavs-Pacers series in 3’s
nbc_roto_lacnuggets_250501.jpg
01:15
Bet Leonard’s scoring over in Nuggets vs. Clippers
nbc_roto_knicksdetroit_250501.jpg
01:32
Best bets for Knicks-Pistons, Game 6
nbc_pst_cheliv_250501.jpg
12:20
What to expect in Chelsea v. Liverpool clash
nbc_pst_psgars_250501.jpg
10:10
Can Arsenal rebound against PSG?
nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
08:55
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
03:12
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
01:49
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
SandersPrankPFT.jpg
10:41
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?
nbc_pft_tyler_250501.jpg
03:59
Ravens decline Linderbaum’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_draft_250501.jpg
11:05
Analyzing why NFL draft is so difficult for teams
nbc_pft_emeka_250501.jpg
05:04
What does Bucs’ Egbuka pick say about Godwin?
nbc_pft_rookiespotsscale_250501.jpg
09:08
Scale of 1 to 10: Rookie landing spots
nbc_pft_nflfault_250501.jpg
06:38
Examining NFL’s role in Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_ulbrich_250501.jpg
11:26
Why did Ulbrich have Sanders’ phone number?
nbc_pl_goal3dicaniov2_250501.jpg
01:10
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 3 Di Canio, West Ham
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
09:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_pgaprofinal_250430.jpg
11:29
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
01:28
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
01:20
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
degrom.jpg
01:39
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_roto_saints_250430.jpg
01:35
Which quarterback boosts Saints’ fantasy appeal?
nbc_golf_gt_jordanspieth_250430.jpg
06:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?