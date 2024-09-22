 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals
Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central title when Royals lose to Giants
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Kyle Larson scores dominant Bristol win
nbc_imsa_weatherqualhl_240921.jpg
IMSA Battle on the Bricks starting lineup: Bourdais takes first pole at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinint_240921.jpg
Hamlin: It’s ‘all offense’ after Bristol
nbc_nas_truexjrint_240921.jpg
Truex after missing Round of 12: ‘It’s on me’
nbc_nas_gibbsint_240921.jpg
Gibbs laments costly speeding penalty at Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals
Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central title when Royals lose to Giants
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Kyle Larson scores dominant Bristol win
nbc_imsa_weatherqualhl_240921.jpg
IMSA Battle on the Bricks starting lineup: Bourdais takes first pole at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinint_240921.jpg
Hamlin: It’s ‘all offense’ after Bristol
nbc_nas_truexjrint_240921.jpg
Truex after missing Round of 12: ‘It’s on me’
nbc_nas_gibbsint_240921.jpg
Gibbs laments costly speeding penalty at Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Johnson scores second TD of game to tie score

September 21, 2024 09:39 PM
On third and 10, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson uses his blocking to score a 15-yard touchdown -- his second TD of the game -- to tie the score in the third quarter vs. Minnesota.