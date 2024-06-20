 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Charlie Woods qualifies for first USGA championship

Top Clips

oly24_swm200bu_trials_final_240619.jpg
Heilman, 17, qualifies for Paris in 200m fly
oly24_sww100f_trials_final_240619.jpg
Douglass comes out on top in loaded 100m freestyle
nbc_golf_lydiako_240619.jpg
Ko’s career plan ‘changes day by day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Charlie Woods qualifies for first USGA championship

Top Clips

oly24_swm200bu_trials_final_240619.jpg
Heilman, 17, qualifies for Paris in 200m fly
oly24_sww100f_trials_final_240619.jpg
Douglass comes out on top in loaded 100m freestyle
nbc_golf_lydiako_240619.jpg
Ko’s career plan ‘changes day by day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ledecky stomps 1500m field by 20 seconds

June 19, 2024 09:18 PM
Katie Ledecky's time of 15:37.35 to win the women's 1500m freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials was more than 20 seconds faster than runner-up finisher Katie Grimes.