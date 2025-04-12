 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
IMSA Long Beach results, points: Nasr, Tandy stay perfect for Porsche Penske in 2025 season
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300
Bristol Xfinity results: Kyle Larson scores dominating win

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr
vanthoor.jpg
‘Rexy’ wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor
nbc_sx_250recap_250412.jpg
Davies rises above the rest in Philly E/W Showdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
IMSA Long Beach results, points: Nasr, Tandy stay perfect for Porsche Penske in 2025 season
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300
Bristol Xfinity results: Kyle Larson scores dominating win

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr
vanthoor.jpg
‘Rexy’ wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor
nbc_sx_250recap_250412.jpg
Davies rises above the rest in Philly E/W Showdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Roczen 'pretty banged up,' earns podium in Philly

April 12, 2025 06:29 PM
Ken Roczen admits he is "pretty banged up" after a podium finish in Philadelphia and the importance of his support system keeping him mentally strong through injury management.

Latest Clips

nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
03:06
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr
vanthoor.jpg
01:00
‘Rexy’ wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor
nbc_sx_250recap_250412.jpg
06:55
Davies rises above the rest in Philly E/W Showdown
nbc_sx_webb_250412.jpg
01:39
Webb ‘ready for the fight’ with Sexton for title
nbc_sx_sexton_250412.jpg
33
Sexton after Philly: ‘It’s make or break time’
nbc_imsa_wickensintv_250412.jpg
01:47
Wickens completes first stint at IMSA’s top level
nbc_sx_davies_250412.jpg
01:06
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown
nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
nbc_sx_breakkerintrv_250425.jpg
01:12
WWE’s Breakker drawn to physicality of Supercross
Blue_gold_raw.jpg
06:18
Notre Dame highlights: 2025 Blue-Gold Game
nbc_cfb_mikeintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense
nbc_pl_plupdate_240412.jpg
09:16
PL Update: Man City come back to rout Palace 5-2
nbc_cfb_mincheyintv_250412.jpg
54
QB Minchey on what he learned from Leonard
nbc_pl_arteaintv_250412.jpg
46
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s draw with Brentford
nbc_pl_arsvbrehl_250412.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_arsvbrereax_250412.jpg
04:44
Neville: Arsenal have ‘gone backwards’ this season
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman looking to build upon ‘foundation’ of 2024
nbc_pl_bregoalwissav2_250412.jpg
01:48
Wissa blasts Brentford level against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoalpartey_250412.jpg
01:31
Partey powers Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_rugby_irevenghl_250412.jpg
16:00
Six Nations highlights: England 49, Ireland 5
nbc_pl_souvavlhlv2_250412.jpg
13:44
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Aston Villa MWK 32
nbc_pl_bhalc_250412.jpg
13:41
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Leicester City MWK 32
nbc_pl_nfvevehl_250412.jpg
09:56
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Everton MWK 32
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_250412.jpg
02:51
Asensio’s penalty turned in by McGinn for 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_evegoaldoucoure_250412.jpg
01:46
Doucoure scores 94th-minute winner against Forest
nbc_pl_lcgoal2_250412.jpg
01:01
Okoli heads Leicester level at 2-2 v. Brighton
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250412.jpg
01:12
Malen drills Villa 2-0 in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_avlgoal_250412.jpg
01:52
Watkins volleys Aston Villa ahead of Southampton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250412.jpg
04:34
Pedro gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Leicester City
nbc_cyc_parisroubaixfem_250412.jpg
20:15
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix Femmes 2025