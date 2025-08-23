Kitchen finding something after MX struggles

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Morgan, Kelepouris, McBride tied for lead in U.S. Senior Women’s Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sizing up what potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks must do Sunday at East Lake
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Canada’s Brooke Henderson shares lead entering finale at CPKC Women’s Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Shimoda hopes to carry momentum into playoffs
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
Deegan stands on business in Budds Creek
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Morgan, Kelepouris, McBride tied for lead in U.S. Senior Women’s Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sizing up what potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks must do Sunday at East Lake
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Canada’s Brooke Henderson shares lead entering finale at CPKC Women’s Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Shimoda hopes to carry momentum into playoffs
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
Deegan stands on business in Budds Creek
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Kitchen finding something after MX struggles
August 23, 2025 07:16 PM
Levi Kitchen "needed" his podium at Budds Creek after struggling during the outdoors season but is finding something ahead of the SMX playoffs.
Latest Clips
45
Shimoda hopes to carry momentum into playoffs
09:42
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
01:42
Deegan stands on business in Budds Creek
01:27
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
01:09
Cooper ‘charged all day’ at Budds Creek
14:37
HLs: Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix
46
Jett ‘happy with the season’ after Budds Creek
44
Lawrence’s Moto win ‘a good way to end season’
38
Burns plays slope perfectly on putt for birdie
07:10
Qualifying highlights: Michelin GT Challenge, VIR
53
Hawksworth ‘very, very happy’ after qualifying lap
01:15
Altoe on VIR pole: ‘We have been working so hard’
01:51
Turner wins back-to-back Women’s MX titles
22:44
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 1
53
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
02:29
Plessinger plans for SMX Playoffs Round 1 return
09:41
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds
51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
04:24
Arteta: Squad is prepared to handle injuries
01:15
Deegan clinches title: ‘When I want to win, I win’
02:34
Farke: Arsenal were better side in 5-0 domination
01:59
Timber reflects on his ‘special day’ for Arsenal
03:31
Gyokeres’ brace guides Arsenal in rout of Leeds
14:33
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leeds United Matchweek 2
03:20
Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead
01:48
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
01:57
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead
01:31
Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds
04:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
01:09
Timber heads home Rice corner to put Arsenal ahead
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue