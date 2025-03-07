 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 17 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
The Players Championship: Every winner through the years
NASCAR: Shriners Childrens 500
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, TV info and weather
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Watkins scores 31 to lead No. 2 USC past Indiana 84-79 and into the Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_coachintv_250307.jpg
Brugler, Saint Joseph’s ‘not done yet’
USATSI_25478431.jpg
Back Spartans to cover vs. Wolverines at home
nbc_roto_football_raiders_250307.jpg
Raiders trade targets at QB: Smith, Richardson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 17 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
The Players Championship: Every winner through the years
NASCAR: Shriners Childrens 500
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, TV info and weather
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Watkins scores 31 to lead No. 2 USC past Indiana 84-79 and into the Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_coachintv_250307.jpg
Brugler, Saint Joseph’s ‘not done yet’
USATSI_25478431.jpg
Back Spartans to cover vs. Wolverines at home
nbc_roto_football_raiders_250307.jpg
Raiders trade targets at QB: Smith, Richardson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Flagg's points prop worth a bet vs. UNC

March 7, 2025 03:24 PM
Vaughn Dalzell doesn't expect No. 2 Duke to slow down against North Carolina and eyes Cooper Flagg's points prop as his best bet for the game.