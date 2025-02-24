Inside Izzo's winning history at Michigan State

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Haiden Deegan celebrates.JPG
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Arlington, Haiden Deegan wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Matthew Berry’s Updated Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2025

Top Clips

nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonv2_250224.jpg
Hutchinson: Garrett could ‘totally elevate’ D-Line
nbc_pft_sanders_250224.jpg
Sanders won’t throw at Scouting Combine
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250224.jpg
NFL is considering making more kickoff changes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Haiden Deegan celebrates.JPG
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Arlington, Haiden Deegan wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Matthew Berry’s Updated Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2025

Top Clips

nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonv2_250224.jpg
Hutchinson: Garrett could ‘totally elevate’ D-Line
nbc_pft_sanders_250224.jpg
Sanders won’t throw at Scouting Combine
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250224.jpg
NFL is considering making more kickoff changes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside Izzo's winning history at Michigan State

February 24, 2025 10:34 AM
Now that Michigan State's Tom Izzo has claimed the record for most Big Ten wins, take a look back on Izzo's major accomplishments across his nearly 30-year career in East Lansing.