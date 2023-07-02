 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MLB Videos

nbc_dps_dpondomingogermanperfectgame_230629.jpg
10:53
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game
Dan Patrick discusses the rarity and luck involved in throwing a perfect game and argues that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German is the “wrong guy” to do so after his 2019 suspension for domestic violence.
nbc_dps_davidcone_230629.jpg
11:04
Cone shares significance of German’s perfect game
David Cone joins the Dan Patrick Show to reflect on his perfect game with the Yankees back in 1999 and provide insight on what makes Domingo German’s recent perfect game so special.
nbc_dps_jonwertheiminterview_230628.jpeg
12:14
Wertheim: Saudi sportswashing messaging is mixed
Sports Illustrated and 60 Minutes’ Jon Wertheim discusses the mixed messaging coming from Saudi Arabia on its sportswashing, as well as his reporting on Shohei Ohtani and fascination with Novak Djokovic.
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_230627.jpeg
11:39
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball
Tim Kurkjian joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his takeaways from the London Series, weigh in on aluminum bats in college and break down MLB’s top headlines -- especially the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani dilemma.
nbcs_edge_6-27wouldyourather_230627.jpg
01:55
Debating Ohtani vs. Acuna Jr., 2023 NFL futures
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look at NFL futures and debate if they’d rather have Shohei Ohtani or Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. on their teams in the latest edition of Would You Rather.
nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
47
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
Connor Rogers explains why, despite a middling beginning to the season, fantasy managers should not give up on Andrew Benintendi and roster him if he is still available.
nbc_edge_yahoo_westburg_230626.jpg
58
Camden Yards limits Westburg’s fantasy upside
Baltimore Orioles prospect Jordan Westburg may be a solid regular at the big-league level, but Camden Yards’ left-field dimensions make the power-hitting righty not worth jumping for in smaller fantasy leagues.
nbc_edge_yahoo_alzolay_230626.jpg
01:17
Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs’ bullpen
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy managers looking for relievers should grab Adbert Alzolay, who has become the go-to-guy in the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen and is still widely available in fantasy leagues.
nbc_edge_yahoo_perdomo_230626.jpg
01:22
Expect regression from Geraldo Perdomo in fantasy?
Connor Rogers discusses why Arizona Diamondbacks breakout shortstop Geraldo Perdomo could regress soon and why fantasy managers should be wary.
nbc_edge_yahoo_harrison_230626.jpg
01:05
Kyle Harrison’s Ks could soon be on fantasy radars
Connor Rogers highlights San Francisco Giants’ pitching prospect Kyle Harrison and explains why his knack for strikeouts could interest fantasy managers soon this season.
nbc__dps_mlblondongame_230626.jpg
02:00
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
The Dan Patrick Show debates Major League Baseball’s London Series and what the league is looking to get from playing in Europe.
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_230621.jpeg
17:17
Votto bullish on Reds youth, excited to be back
Joey Votto joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his return from injury and the Cincinnati Reds’ double-digit winning streak and their youthful exuberance.
nbc_yahoo_emmetsheehan_230620.jpg
01:07
Sheehan’s talent not in question after MLB debut
As the Dodgers continue to battle injuries on the mound, D.J. Short looks to SP Emmet Sheehan after an impressive MLB debut and why he is worth using in mixed leagues while in the rotation.
nbc_yahoo_henrydavis_2230620.jpg
01:34
Davis offers short-term value if played at RF/DH
D.J. Short assesses Pittsburgh Pirates’ catcher Henry Davis’ fantasy outlook and why a switch to RF/DH could increase his short-term value with him seeing more playing time.
nbc_mlb_yahoosamadtaylor_230620.jpg
01:21
Taylor might be worth adding in deeper leagues
D.J. Short discusses Royals 2B Samad Taylor’s fantasy outlook following his recent call-up and why his elite base-stealing may make him worthy of picking up in deeper fantasy leagues.
nbc_yahoo_detskubal_230620.jpg
01:05
Skubal should be solid fantasy option upon return
With a return to MLB action on the way, D.J. Short details why Detroit Tigers’ SP Tarik Skubal is a name fantasy managers should keep in mind due to his 2022 campaign and value as a potential trade target to a contender.
nbc_yahoo_clegwilliams_230620.jpg
01:20
CLE injuries mean Williams is on verge of call-up
D.J. Short breaks down why injuries to Cleveland’s pitching rotation mean fantasy managers should look to add top pitching prospect Gavin Williams as soon as possible.
nbc_mlb_yahoomatos_230620.jpg
01:25
Matos’ stolen base upside makes him worth a look
D. J. Short highlights recently called-up San Francisco OF Luis Matos and argues he can provide fantasy value due to his elite contact skills and speed on the basepath.
nbc_mlb_oriolescubshl_230618.jpg
04:32
Highlights: Orioles hang on to defeat Cubs
Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo each delivered an RBI single during a three-run sixth inning for the Orioles to help Baltimore defeat the hometown Chicago Cubs, 6-3, at Wrigley Field.
nbc_mlb_oriolescubs_frazierdive_230618.jpg
23
Happ robs Frazier of XBH with diving catch
With the Orioles up 5-3 in the eighth inning, Ian Happ steals an extra-base hit from Adam Frazier to prevent Baltimore from adding to their lead vs. the Chicago Cubs.
nbc_mlb_oriolescubs_morelhr_230618.jpg
35
Morel connects for two-run HR to give Cubs lead
With Chicago trailing in the fourth inning, Morel connects for two-run home run to center field to give the Cubs a one-run lead over the Baltimore Orioles.
nbc_mlb_oriolescubs_uriasrbi_230718.jpg
22
Urías laces RBI single to left to give O’s lead
With the score knotted at one apiece, Ramón Urías singles to left field to drive home Ryan O’Hearn and give the Baltimore Orioles their first lead of the series vs. the Chicago Cubs.
nbc_mlb_oriolescubs_tauchmanhr_230618.jpg
32
Tauchman smashes solo HR to give Cubs early lead
After making a stellar catch in the outfield in the top of the first inning, Mike Tauchman hits a solo home run to left field, giving the Chicago Cubs a quick 1-0 lead vs. the Baltimore Orioles.
nbc_mlb_oriolescubs_pitchingninja_230618.jpg
02:48
Pitching Ninja: Splitters ‘back with a vengeance’
Rob Friedman “Pitching Ninja” unpacks the filthiness of the splitter, explaining that the way in which the pitch disguises itself as a fast ball plays a major role in embarrassing some of the best hitters in baseball.
nbc_dps_evangiddingsinterview_230616.jpeg
07:02
Giddings: A’s should rebrand when moving to Vegas
95.7 The Game host Evan Giddings joins Dan Patrick to talk about the Oakland Athletics relocation to Vegas from a fan’s perspective, what the A’s asked the city of Oakland and if the team should rebrand.
nbc_dps_commisioneronasmove_230616.jpg
01:37
Is Manfred giving Las Vegas special treatment?
Dan Patrick discusses Rob Manfred’s recent comments regarding the Oakland A’s reported move to Las Vegas, and explains why Manfred may have overstepped himself.
nbc_yahoo_joshbell_230613.jpg
01:06
Keep an eye on Josh Bell’s offensive resurgence
D.J. Short breaks down Cleveland Guardians 1B Josh Bell’s 2023 stats and shares why his recent hot stretch is an encouraging sight for fantasy managers in search of power.
nbc_yahoo_scottmcguff_230613.jpg
01:17
Look to Scott McGough for relief pitching boost
D.J. Short examines the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen order and highlights Scott McGough as a reliever that fantasy managers should have their eyes on for a potential boost in the saves category.
nbc_yahoo_dylancarlson_230613.jpg
01:10
Why it’s a ‘good time’ to pick up Dylan Carlson
D.J. Short details how offseason adjustments have paid off for St. Louis Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson this year and why they’ve made him worth adding to fantasy rosters again.
nbc_yahoo_cinabott_230613.jpg
01:32
Can Andrew Abbott deliver legit fantasy value?
D.J. Short looks at the intriguing arsenal of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott and explains why he offers both upside and risk in fantasy leagues.
Load More