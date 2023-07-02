MLB Videos
Dan Patrick discusses the rarity and luck involved in throwing a perfect game and argues that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German is the “wrong guy” to do so after his 2019 suspension for domestic violence.
David Cone joins the Dan Patrick Show to reflect on his perfect game with the Yankees back in 1999 and provide insight on what makes Domingo German’s recent perfect game so special.
Sports Illustrated and 60 Minutes’ Jon Wertheim discusses the mixed messaging coming from Saudi Arabia on its sportswashing, as well as his reporting on Shohei Ohtani and fascination with Novak Djokovic.
Tim Kurkjian joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his takeaways from the London Series, weigh in on aluminum bats in college and break down MLB’s top headlines -- especially the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani dilemma.
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look at NFL futures and debate if they’d rather have Shohei Ohtani or Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. on their teams in the latest edition of Would You Rather.
Connor Rogers explains why, despite a middling beginning to the season, fantasy managers should not give up on Andrew Benintendi and roster him if he is still available.
Baltimore Orioles prospect Jordan Westburg may be a solid regular at the big-league level, but Camden Yards’ left-field dimensions make the power-hitting righty not worth jumping for in smaller fantasy leagues.
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy managers looking for relievers should grab Adbert Alzolay, who has become the go-to-guy in the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen and is still widely available in fantasy leagues.
Connor Rogers discusses why Arizona Diamondbacks breakout shortstop Geraldo Perdomo could regress soon and why fantasy managers should be wary.
Connor Rogers highlights San Francisco Giants’ pitching prospect Kyle Harrison and explains why his knack for strikeouts could interest fantasy managers soon this season.
The Dan Patrick Show debates Major League Baseball’s London Series and what the league is looking to get from playing in Europe.
Joey Votto joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his return from injury and the Cincinnati Reds’ double-digit winning streak and their youthful exuberance.
As the Dodgers continue to battle injuries on the mound, D.J. Short looks to SP Emmet Sheehan after an impressive MLB debut and why he is worth using in mixed leagues while in the rotation.
D.J. Short assesses Pittsburgh Pirates’ catcher Henry Davis’ fantasy outlook and why a switch to RF/DH could increase his short-term value with him seeing more playing time.
D.J. Short discusses Royals 2B Samad Taylor’s fantasy outlook following his recent call-up and why his elite base-stealing may make him worthy of picking up in deeper fantasy leagues.
With a return to MLB action on the way, D.J. Short details why Detroit Tigers’ SP Tarik Skubal is a name fantasy managers should keep in mind due to his 2022 campaign and value as a potential trade target to a contender.
D.J. Short breaks down why injuries to Cleveland’s pitching rotation mean fantasy managers should look to add top pitching prospect Gavin Williams as soon as possible.
D. J. Short highlights recently called-up San Francisco OF Luis Matos and argues he can provide fantasy value due to his elite contact skills and speed on the basepath.
Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo each delivered an RBI single during a three-run sixth inning for the Orioles to help Baltimore defeat the hometown Chicago Cubs, 6-3, at Wrigley Field.
With the Orioles up 5-3 in the eighth inning, Ian Happ steals an extra-base hit from Adam Frazier to prevent Baltimore from adding to their lead vs. the Chicago Cubs.
With Chicago trailing in the fourth inning, Morel connects for two-run home run to center field to give the Cubs a one-run lead over the Baltimore Orioles.
With the score knotted at one apiece, Ramón Urías singles to left field to drive home Ryan O’Hearn and give the Baltimore Orioles their first lead of the series vs. the Chicago Cubs.
After making a stellar catch in the outfield in the top of the first inning, Mike Tauchman hits a solo home run to left field, giving the Chicago Cubs a quick 1-0 lead vs. the Baltimore Orioles.
Rob Friedman “Pitching Ninja” unpacks the filthiness of the splitter, explaining that the way in which the pitch disguises itself as a fast ball plays a major role in embarrassing some of the best hitters in baseball.
95.7 The Game host Evan Giddings joins Dan Patrick to talk about the Oakland Athletics relocation to Vegas from a fan’s perspective, what the A’s asked the city of Oakland and if the team should rebrand.
Dan Patrick discusses Rob Manfred’s recent comments regarding the Oakland A’s reported move to Las Vegas, and explains why Manfred may have overstepped himself.
D.J. Short breaks down Cleveland Guardians 1B Josh Bell’s 2023 stats and shares why his recent hot stretch is an encouraging sight for fantasy managers in search of power.
D.J. Short examines the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen order and highlights Scott McGough as a reliever that fantasy managers should have their eyes on for a potential boost in the saves category.
D.J. Short details how offseason adjustments have paid off for St. Louis Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson this year and why they’ve made him worth adding to fantasy rosters again.
D.J. Short looks at the intriguing arsenal of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott and explains why he offers both upside and risk in fantasy leagues.