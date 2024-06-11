Watch Now
Povich worth rostering despite tough MLB debut
Despite a tough MLB debut against the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cade Povich is a "legitimate mixed league starter" in fantasy if he isn't sent down to Triple-A.
Up Next
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Hold Chapman
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Hold Chapman
Eric Samulski analyzes players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman, Boston Red Sox infielder David Hamilton and Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker.
Brewers’ Rodriguez has high fantasy potential
Brewers' Rodriguez has high fantasy potential
Carlos Rodriguez is set to become the 12th different pitcher to make a start for the Milwaukee Brewers, and he could have an immediate fantasy impact if he limits walks and relies on his changeup and slider.
Braves’ Waldrep worth holding in fantasy baseball
Braves' Waldrep worth holding in fantasy baseball
Atlanta Braves' pitcher Hurston Waldrep struggled in his MLB debut, but the 2023 first-round pick flashed a splitter that signals he's worth holding even if he goes back to the minor leagues.
Thorpe could be fantasy sleeper in debut season
Thorpe could be fantasy sleeper in debut season
Chicago White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe could be a fantasy asset in deeper leagues in 2024 based on his four-pitch rotation and stellar record in the minor leagues over the last two seasons.
Base stealing is biggest fantasy asset for Amador
Base stealing is biggest fantasy asset for Amador
Despite his low batting numbers as of late in AA, the Rockies' recent switch hitting callup Adael Amador has a chance at fantasy value if he gets a boost from Coors Field and continues stealing bases at high rates.
Locklear unlikely to be a fantasy contributor
Locklear unlikely to be a fantasy contributor
Seattle Mariners infielder Tyler Locklear has promising potential, but an unfavorable home ballpark, a lack of steal potential and a spot in a subpar lineup make him unlikely to be a fantasy force in 2024.
Cole, Scherzer set to return from injury
Cole, Scherzer set to return from injury
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the upcoming returns of New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and Texas Rangers veteran Max Scherzer from injury, breaking down the high expectations for both.
Is Winker worth picking up?
Is Winker worth picking up?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski are surprised by Jesse Winker's sudden viability as a base stealer and discuss whether he is fantasy viable for the near future.
Pianowski: Meyer has ‘high upside’ as a lefty
Pianowski: Meyer has 'high upside' as a lefty
Scott Pianowski and Eric Samulski discuss Max Meyer's potential and his recent minor league output ahead of a possible return to Marlins' starting lineup 'soon.'
Crochet quietly emerging as a fantasy ace
Crochet quietly emerging as a fantasy ace
RBS dives into Garrett Crochet's numbers this season and explains how the 24-year-old southpaw has blossomed into a reliable fantasy option amid trade rumors.
Kirby, Jones among 2024 fantasy pitching standouts
Kirby, Jones among 2024 fantasy pitching standouts
What do swinging strike rates, strike/walk ratios and barrel percentages have in common? They're stats in DJ Short's trivia game, where he highlights standout players in the fantasy landscape.