MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner
MLB’s Sarah Langs, who has ALS, honored at Yankees game on anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s famous speech
Garrett Whitlock
Red Sox place Whitlock on IL; Paxton goes on paternity list
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins
Marlins center fielder Davis is carted off the field with an apparent knee injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbpar5s_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbholes8910_230704.jpg
‘Arguably the most difficult three-hole stretch’
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbhole7_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach’s No. 7 will take commitment

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers

July 3, 2023 02:49 PM
Connor Rogers discusses Aroldis Chapman's arrival with the Texas Rangers, breaking down if the left-handed closer offers any additional fantasy value as a result or if managers should look elsewhere.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_vargas_230703.jpg
1:33
‘Still reason for hope’ with Vargas in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_edge_mlbyahoo_duran_230703.jpg
1:37
Duran a possible ‘top 30' OF if role increases
Now Playing
nbc_edge_mlbyahoo_dunning_230703.jpg
1:11
Dunning ‘unlikely’ to sustain mixed-league value
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_josemiranda_230703.jpg
1:10
Miranda has ‘four-category’ appeal in deep leagues
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_darickhall_230703.jpg
1:10
Hall must pounce on opportunity to provide value
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_twinsorioleshl_230702.jpg
3:12
Highlights: Orioles come back to beat Twins
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_jordanint_230702.jpg
1:43
Westburg: ‘It’s been a really fun ride so far’
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hitbypitch_230702.jpg
0:13
Orioles take lead after Westburg gets hit by pitch
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hicksrbisingle_230702.jpg
0:13
Hicks drives in game-tying run against Twins
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_castrorbidouble_230702.jpg
0:16
Castro hits two-out RBI double against Orioles
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_mullinscatch_230702.jpg
0:22
Mullins robs Buxton with must-see catch
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_7-2pitchingninjaseg_230702.jpg
3:13
Pitching Ninja: Sonny Gray is a ‘tunneling master’
Now Playing