Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
Ascot Races
How to watch the Royal Ascot: TV, Live stream information, dates, schedule, and more

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_jared_240617.jpg
‘Results have been mixed’ for Kelenic with Braves
nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
Stash Baz, whose ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
nbc_yahoo_djherz_240617.jpg
In short term, Herz not a great starting option

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
Ascot Races
How to watch the Royal Ascot: TV, Live stream information, dates, schedule, and more

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_jared_240617.jpg
‘Results have been mixed’ for Kelenic with Braves
nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
Stash Baz, whose ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
nbc_yahoo_djherz_240617.jpg
In short term, Herz not a great starting option

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Marte could bring fantasy versatility after return

June 17, 2024 07:40 PM
It remains to be seen just what Noelvi Marte's role will be with the Cincinnati Reds after he returns from his PED suspension later this month, but if he's back in the mix, his tools could be helpful in fantasy baseball.
nbc_yahoo_jared_240617.jpg
1:13
‘Results have been mixed’ for Kelenic with Braves
nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
1:03
Stash Baz, whose ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
nbc_yahoo_djherz_240617.jpg
1:13
In short term, Herz not a great starting option
nbc_yahoo_mccarthy_240616.jpg
1:05
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll
nbc_yahoo_wallner_240616.jpg
1:06
Wallner worth a fantasy add if Twins call him up
jarredkelenicreplacer.jpg
6:14
Kelenic is ‘definitely worth a pickup’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_rwyamamoto_240617.jpg
7:25
Yamamoto injury not season-ending, no timeline yet
nbc_roto_rwmookiebetts_240617.jpg
3:45
Any fantasy value in Betts’ Dodgers replacements?
nbc_roto_rwbasehamilton_240617.jpg
4:36
Hamilton ‘needs to be’ on your fantasy roster
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240617.jpg
1:32
Lunch Money: Skenes, Mbappé top Monday’s best bets
nbc_rbs_hrrateandaustinriley_240612.jpg
5:29
Concern of a ‘lost season’ for Austin Riley
nbc_rbs_yoshidareturns_240612.jpg
3:47
Yoshida is an ‘underappreciated asset’ right now
