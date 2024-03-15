Watch Now
D-backs' Carroll offers elite upside, some risk
Corbin Carroll is a consensus first-round pick in 2024 fantasy drafts, but Eric Samulski says managers should consider the rising star's shoulder injury history when looking at others around his ADP.
Yamamoto can ‘dominate’ in year one with Dodgers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a chance to provide the Los Angeles Dodgers and fantasy managers with elite production from day one.
‘Sky is the limit’ for Rangers’ prospect Langford
There's plenty of reason to believe top outfield prospect Wyatt Langford can become a "20-20 guy" right away if he earns a spot on the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster.
Don’t forget Athletics’ Miller in fantasy drafts
Mason Miller has a "clear path" to earning valuable relief pitching opportunities for the Oakland Athletics this year, where the 25-year-old could provide saves for a cheap draft price.
Two-sport icon Jackson inducted into Royals HOF
Dan Patrick reacts to Bo Jackson finally making the Kansas City Royals' Hall of Fame and reflects on the memories he has of the legendary two-sport athlete.
Kirby’s K:BB ratio makes him a strong fantasy pick
Given the 26-year-old's elite strikeout-to-walk numbers, George Kirby's fourth-round price tag in fantasy drafts is something managers should take advantage of.
Encarnacion-Strand seeing bump with path to 1B
Fantasy managers who remain patient with Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand are likely to be rewarded with a path to playing time at first base in a stellar Cincinnati offense.
Expect Abrams to continue upward trend in 2024
Fresh off his best season as a pro, Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams offers fantasy managers plenty of upside along with some risk in drafts this year.
Gallen carries some risk in 2024 fantasy drafts
Despite strong surface numbers in 2023, Zac Gallen carries more risk than most starting pitchers being drafted around his ADP this year.
Gelof a ‘pretty dangerous pick’ in fantasy at ADP
Zack Gelof became an "instant star" following his debut with the Athletics in 2023, but he profiles as a "dangerous" fantasy pick at his current ADP with the A's doing little to improve on offense.
Holliday’s big league path to impact fantasy value
Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday's transition to 2B appears to be going "just fine," but it may take a while for his fantasy value to catch up to his real-world talent.
How Pressly may negatively impact Hader in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze Josh Hader's fantasy outlook with the Houston Astros and share how Ryan Pressly could negatively impact his fantasy ceiling in 2024.