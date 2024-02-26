 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Longhorns
Texas rises to No. 3 in women’s AP Top 25 behind South Carolina, Ohio State; Iowa drops to No. 6
Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
NBA Best Bets, Feb. 26: Nets vs Grizzlies and RJ Barrett Player Props
West Virginia v Iowa State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 26: West Virginia vs Kansas State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cheliv_240226.jpg
Earle: Klopp’s leadership led to Carabao Cup glory
nbc_pl_evenews_240226.jpg
Why Everton’s 10-point deduction was reduced
nbc_cbb_gbghccrewind_240226.jpg
Clark set scoring record in the best way

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Longhorns
Texas rises to No. 3 in women’s AP Top 25 behind South Carolina, Ohio State; Iowa drops to No. 6
Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
NBA Best Bets, Feb. 26: Nets vs Grizzlies and RJ Barrett Player Props
West Virginia v Iowa State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 26: West Virginia vs Kansas State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cheliv_240226.jpg
Earle: Klopp’s leadership led to Carabao Cup glory
nbc_pl_evenews_240226.jpg
Why Everton’s 10-point deduction was reduced
nbc_cbb_gbghccrewind_240226.jpg
Clark set scoring record in the best way

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Passan: MLB is botching response to uniform fiasco

February 26, 2024 02:07 PM
ESPN's Jeff Passan joins Dan Patrick to react to the messes that are MLB's new jerseys and see-through pants, before discussing the future of MLB expansion and what must be done in the short term beforehand.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbsbregmanmachado_240221.jpg
2:48
Don’t sleep on Bregman, Machado in fantasy drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsalecbohm_240221.jpg
3:15
Expectations for Bohm after strong 2023 season
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsellydelacruz_240221.jpg
3:50
De La Cruz’s fantasy concerns despite potential
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsstoryvsvolpe_240221__799962.jpg
3:37
Volpe, Story both intriguing fantasy options
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsjacksonholliday_240221.jpg
4:10
‘Don’t expect miracles’ from Holliday in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_adleyrutschman_240214.jpg
3:27
Rutschman could be MVP, not just top fantasy C
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_salvadorperez_240214.jpg
3:28
Is Perez still an elite fantasy catcher?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_catcherformats_240214.jpg
3:46
When’s the best time to draft a catcher?
Now Playing
nbc_rwmlb_topsecondbasemen_240212.jpg
3:08
Semien’s durability gives him edge over Albies
Now Playing
nbc_rwmlb_drurygorman_240212.jpg
4:26
Impact of positional eligibility to 2B rankings
Now Playing
nbc_roto_alonsoolson_240130.jpg
4:06
Where does Alonso rank among MLB first basemen?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bellingergoldschmidt_240130.jpg
5:08
Debating where Goldschmidt, Bellinger rank in ’24
Now Playing