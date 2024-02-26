Watch Now
Passan: MLB is botching response to uniform fiasco
ESPN's Jeff Passan joins Dan Patrick to react to the messes that are MLB's new jerseys and see-through pants, before discussing the future of MLB expansion and what must be done in the short term beforehand.
Don’t sleep on Bregman, Machado in fantasy drafts
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski highlight why fantasy managers should target Alex Bregman and Manny Machado in 2024 drafts despite coming off seasons that weren't up to either veteran's standards.
Expectations for Bohm after strong 2023 season
The Rotoworld Baseball Show debates confidence levels in Alec Bohm for 2024 and why fantasy managers must factor in his position eligibility when drafting him to fantasy rosters.
De La Cruz’s fantasy concerns despite potential
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski break down how Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz "still hasn't figured it out" and why he is being over drafted in fantasy baseball leagues.
Volpe, Story both intriguing fantasy options
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the fantasy potential of New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe and why Trevor Story should be ranked similarly with the Boston Red Rox.
‘Don’t expect miracles’ from Holliday in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski evaluate Jackson Holliday's fantasy outlook and explain why managers need to exercise caution when targeting the elite prospect in drafts this year.
Rutschman could be MVP, not just top fantasy C
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski lay out why Adley Rutschman is not only the undisputed top catcher in baseball, but also one of the best players in the bigs.
Is Perez still an elite fantasy catcher?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate whether you can still count on Salvador Perez's rare consistency at the catcher position during your 2024 fantasy baseball draft.
When’s the best time to draft a catcher?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate over the best draft strategies when selecting a catcher in either a one-catcher or two-catcher format.
Semien’s durability gives him edge over Albies
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss why Marcus Semien deserves the No. 2 ranking among fantasy second basemen over Ozzie Albies despite Albies' speed advantage.
Impact of positional eligibility to 2B rankings
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss how much value multi-position eligibility is factored into fantasy baseball rankings for second basemen like Brandon Drury, Luis Rengifo, and others.
Where does Alonso rank among MLB first basemen?
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski look at some of the abnormalities from the 2023 season for the New York Mets' Pete Alonso and Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, as well as where they stack up among MLB's best first basemen.