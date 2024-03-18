Watch Now
Expect Thomas' fantasy production to tail off
Despite a strong 2023 season, the numbers indicate Lane Thomas could see a fantasy baseball regression with the Washington Nationals in 2024.
Up Next
Scott II not a large fantasy investment yet
Scott II not a large fantasy investment yet
Victor Scott II hasn't made a name for himself yet in AAA, but his batting progression and stolen base performance could make him a strong fantasy investment for a cheap sum.
Skubal can emerge as a top starter in fantasy
Skubal can emerge as a top starter in fantasy
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is "hard to knock" in fantasy baseball and should be treated a coveted starting pitcher in upcoming drafts.
Cruz looks to be a valuable fantasy asset
Cruz looks to be a valuable fantasy asset
There's a lot to like with Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz in fantasy, and despite coming off a broken fibula last season, the 25-year-old is flying up fantasy draft boards.
Langford is ‘zooming up draft boards’ this year
Langford is 'zooming up draft boards' this year
Wyatt Langford is being regarded as baseball's "super prospect" to watch after getting drafted fourth overall last year, and looks to contribute right away for the Texas Rangers in 2024.
Rodon is ‘difficult to draft’ in fantasy
Rodon is 'difficult to draft' in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski explain why New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon is a "concern" in fantasy baseball, questioning if he can have a comeback season in 2024.
Suzuki has complicated fantasy outlook in 2024
Suzuki has complicated fantasy outlook in 2024
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki can be a fantasy "bargain" in 2024, but the 29-year-old still has his downsides as a player.
Why Imanaga is intriguing in fantasy
Why Imanaga is intriguing in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski break down why they like Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki heading into the 2024 fantasy baseball season.
Is Judge an injury concern in 2024?
Is Judge an injury concern in 2024?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Aaron Judge's fantasy baseball stock after the recent injury developments around the New York Yankees star heading into the MLB season opener.
D-backs’ Carroll offers elite upside, some risk
D-backs' Carroll offers elite upside, some risk
Corbin Carroll is a consensus first-round pick in 2024 fantasy drafts, but Eric Samulski says managers should consider the rising star's shoulder injury history when looking at others around his ADP.
‘Sky is the limit’ for Rangers’ prospect Langford
'Sky is the limit' for Rangers' prospect Langford
There's plenty of reason to believe top outfield prospect Wyatt Langford can become a "20-20 guy" right away if he earns a spot on the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster.
Yamamoto can ‘dominate’ in year one with Dodgers
Yamamoto can 'dominate' in year one with Dodgers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a chance to provide the Los Angeles Dodgers and fantasy managers with elite production from day one.