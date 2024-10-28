 Skip navigation
Sciambi recaps World Series after two games

October 28, 2024 10:18 AM
Broadcaster Jon Sciambi discusses his analysis and coverage of the World Series so far, sharing his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani's injury, Aaron Judge's struggles and Freddie Freeman's Game 1 walk-off grand slam.
