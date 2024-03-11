Watch Now
Gelof a 'pretty dangerous pick' in fantasy at ADP
Zack Gelof became an "instant star" following his debut with the Athletics in 2023, but he profiles as a "dangerous" fantasy pick at his current ADP with the A's doing little to improve on offense.
Gallen carries some risk in 2024 fantasy drafts
Despite strong surface numbers in 2023, Zac Gallen carries more risk than most starting pitchers being drafted around his ADP this year.
Holliday’s big league path to impact fantasy value
Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday's transition to 2B appears to be going "just fine," but it may take a while for his fantasy value to catch up to his real-world talent.
How Pressly may negatively impact Hader in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze Josh Hader's fantasy outlook with the Houston Astros and share how Ryan Pressly could negatively impact his fantasy ceiling in 2024.
When to target relief pitching in fantasy drafts
The Rotoworld Baseball Show breaks down several ways managers can approach relievers in fantasy baseball drafts this spring.
Kimbrel could be a ‘tremendous value’ in drafts
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski explain why fantasy managers shouldn't forget about veteran closer Craig Kimbrel in the later rounds of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
Will Glasnow’s workload jump in 2024 with Dodgers?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski assess Tyler Glasnow's fantasy baseball stock ahead of his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in which his workload is largely up in the air given his injury history.
Why Nola may lack upside in 2024 fantasy season
Eric Samulski outlines why he's not huge on Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola this fantasy baseball season, with some underlying metrics pointing toward a low-upside year and his durability not making up for it.
Will hard contact give Valdez problems in fantasy?
Eric Samulski's and Scott Pianowski's projections of Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez differ greatly. They debate how much the hard contact he tends to allow will hurt his fantasy baseball stock in 2024.
How should managers rank Snell in 2024?
Eric Samuelski and Scott Pianowski discuss the difficulty of projecting Blake Snell in fantasy baseball for 2024.
Ober’s uptick in velocity gives him more value
Eric Samuelski and Scott Pianowski analyze the uptick in velocity for Bailey Ober, discussing why it should provide more value for the Minnesota Twins starting pitcher in fantasy baseball.
How should fantasy managers draft pitchers?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze how fantasy baseball managers should fill their pitching staffs in drafts, taking advantage of the market's fluidity by waiting until later in the draft for mid-tier starters.