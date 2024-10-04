Watch Now
Alonso's heroics electrify MLB postseason
Sean Casey joins Dan Patrick to recap the Mets' stunning win over the Brewers to advance to the NLDS before breaking down the new best-of-three format and more.
Up Next
Astros losing ‘bigger deal’ than Tigers winning
Astros losing 'bigger deal' than Tigers winning
The Dan Le Batard Show crew breaks down the latest news from the MLB Playoffs, discussing whether the Houston Astros losing is a bigger deal than the Detroit Tigers finally breaking through.
Patrick has no sympathy for Wild Card complaints
Patrick has no sympathy for Wild Card complaints
Dan Patrick doesn't want to hear the complaints about the current Wild Card format and explains why MLB needs the "tension" to open up the first round of the playoffs each season.
Does Ohtani get a pass in his first postseason?
Does Ohtani get a pass in his first postseason?
Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo joins Dan Le Batard to discuss whether Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani gets a "pass" in his first postseason and what -- if any -- other greats in MLB history could do what Ohtani does.
Which wild card team in 0-1 hole is in worst spot?
Which wild card team in 0-1 hole is in worst spot?
Dan Patrick discusses the Astros, Braves, Brewers, and Orioles and debates which team is in the worst position to potentially advance.
Dan Patrick Show reveals rooting interests for MLB
Dan Patrick Show reveals rooting interests for MLB
Members of The Dan Patrick Show decide on who they're rooting for during the MLB postseason.
Bench: Rose was the epitome of hustle
Bench: Rose was the epitome of hustle
Johnny Bench shares stories of Pete Rose as he lauds his energy and desire, discusses Rose's complicated legacy after he bet on baseball, and whether or not he should be posthumously added to the Hall of Fame ballot.
Rose’s competitiveness made his life complicated
Rose's competitiveness made his life complicated
Dan Patrick describes how gambling should be perceived in the world of baseball, while also relating Pete Rose's infamous history and how his mindset may have been his biggest obstacle.
Is Altuve a Hall of Famer?; Postseason predictions
Is Altuve a Hall of Famer?; Postseason predictions
David Ortiz shares whether he preferred time off or to start the playoffs, reveals the teams he thinks can and can't win it all, whether Jose Altuve is a Hall of Famer, puts Shohei Ohtani's year in perspective, and more.
How will A’s bring free agents to Sacramento?
How will A's bring free agents to Sacramento?
MLB columnist Bob Nightengale joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas, attracting free agents to Sacramento, Shohei Ohtani's dominance and more.
Analyzing value of Ohtani’s 50-50 home run ball
Analyzing value of Ohtani's 50-50 home run ball
Founder of Cllct Media Darren Rovell joins the Dan Patrick Show to provide an update on the auction of Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball, the potential value and more.
Athletics conclude their MLB run at the Coliseum
Athletics conclude their MLB run at the Coliseum
Dan Patrick ponders the role Athletics owner John Fisher and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had in the team planning to relocate to Las Vegas and whether they both should have done more to keep the team in Oakland.