Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
The secret behind driver, crew chief success in NASCAR
The Masters - Preview Day Three
‘We have to do something': Fracture, pleas for unification, and a poignant Champions Dinner moment

Top Clips

Byron's precision has led to Next Gen success
Byron’s precision has led to Next Gen success
nbc_pst_fcbars_240411.jpg
Bayern must beat Arsenal to save their season
nbc_pst_citymadrid_240411.jpg
City, Madrid could resume fireworks in second leg

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Pick up Kopech

April 11, 2024 12:51 PM
Eric Samulski highlights Michael Kopech as a high performer on a bad White Sox team as an add while making the case to cut bait on the Rangers' Josh Jung.
Now is a great time to buy low on Rangers’ Carter
Arrighetti, Butto are streaming options in fantasy
Set reasonable fantasy expectations for Holliday
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?
Kjerstad not worth stashing yet with uncertain ETA
Why Donovan, Turang offer value as waiver adds
What’s to blame for rash of pitcher injuries?
Gray, Lodolo returns are intriguing in fantasy
Gausman not a concern, still a top fantasy pitcher
Skenes should be stashed in fantasy baseball
Story injury gives Hamilton a brief fantasy role
Gore is worth grabbing in mixed fantasy leagues
