Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
Dan Patrick explains why he believes Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and compares Harper to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout .
Fans should expect to be taken down on the field
Dan Patrick and the Danettes talk about stadium security getting physical with fans who came onto the field during the Braves-Rockies game and whether it was fair for security to take the measures they did.
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
Connor Rogers explains why Baltimore Orioles shortstop and top prospect Jackson Holliday could make an instant fantasy impact if he were to be called up from the Minor Leagues.
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers analyzes how Washington Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett and his fantastic line-drive rate make him worth playing in mixed fantasy leagues.
Marte worth trying in shallow fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers breaks down Noelvi Marte's potential with the Cincinnati Reds and why the infielder could be a modest fantasy asset in shallow leagues.
Best to stay away from Harrison in fantasy
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy owners should steer clear of San Francisco Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison with his MLB debut looming.
Means should be stashed in fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers explains why Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means can be an under-the-radar contributor once he returns from injury and why he should be stashed by fantasy owners.
Schanuel holds little fantasy value for 2023
Connor Rogers discusses Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel's recent call-up to the majors and why he's only a fantasy option in deep fantasy formats.
Highlights: Mariners hold off Astros to earn sweep
Relive the biggest moments from the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros' Sunday clash, where the Mariners won their sixth straight game and swept the series.
Alvarez’s RBI single gets Astros on the board
After falling behind 6-0 early to the Mariners, Yordan Alvarez gets the Astros on the board with a bases-loaded single.
Suarez destroys two-run home run against Astros
Veteran infielder Eugenio Suarez sends Hunter Brown's 1-1 offering into the Crawford Boxes to give the Mariners an early 4-0 lead over the Astros.
Canzone’s RBI double boosts Mariners’ early lead
Dominic Canzone puts the Mariners up 2-0 over the Astros after lacing an RBI double in the first inning.