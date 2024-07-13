 Skip navigation
Top News

Kaulig Companies Championship - Round Three
Steve Stricker chips in twice to take lead at Kaulig Companies Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
Pocono NASCAR Xfinity results: Cole Custer scores first victory of the season
Cristopher Sanchez
Phillies get MLB-leading 8th All-Star with Sánchez replacing Atlanta’s Chris Sale

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_macintyrehlreax_240713.jpg
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
nbc_golf_iscord3_240713.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_acc17rd2_240713.jpg
Highlights: American Century, Round 2, Hole 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Custer gets his first Xfinity win of 2024

July 13, 2024 05:40 PM
Cole Custer talks about winning the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 and it felt being a frustrated points leader heading into the race.
Up Next
nbc_nas_allgaier_240713.jpeg
1:35
Allgaier not happy with second place at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_240713.jpeg
0:55
Byron taking Xfinity lessons to Cup race at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_240713.jpeg
16:49
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_custer_240713.jpeg
1:29
Custer gets his first Xfinity win of 2024
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualspocono_240713(1).jpg
9:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddicklarsonspin_240713.jpg
2:29
Larson, Reddick spin at Cup qualifying at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypoconoqual_240713.jpg
7:00
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckspoconov2_240712.jpg
11:42
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickchicago_240712.jpg
8:57
Inside Reddick’s race team during Chicago Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_pocono_240711.jpg
1:38
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Pocono Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_poconoprev_240711.jpg
4:03
Pocono Raceway’s size forces new strategy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_240708.jpg
2:53
Bowman ends 80-race drought, wins Grant Park 165
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_240707.jpg
1:03
Reddick: Late mistake in Chicago race ‘puzzles me’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupchicago_240707.jpg
17:38
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bowman_240707.jpg
1:47
Playoff-bound Bowman ready to celebrate Cup win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_240707.jpg
1:31
Larson stuck after splashing into tire barrier
Now Playing
nbc_nas_briscoesvg_240707.jpg
2:06
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonhamlin_240707.jpg
6:15
Hamlin, Larson dissect budding rivalry
Now Playing
saucynuggs.jpg
1:39
van Gisbergen’s car gets Saucy Nuggs treatment
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganowolfeintv_240706.jpg
4:08
Inside Logano and Wolfe’s working relationship
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitychicago_240706.jpg
16:13
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_240706.jpg
2:11
Xfinity race at Chicago ‘a blast’ for Larson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gisbergen_240706.jpg
1:29
van Gisbergen punts rugby ball after Chicago win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbs_240706.jpg
1:17
Gibbs: ‘Too loose’ in Xfinity race at Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cup_qaulifying_240706__792966.jpg
6:03
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
Now Playing
svg9102.jpg
6:06
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicagov2_240704.jpg
1:32
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chicagopreview_240703.jpg
3:37
NASCAR Chicago: Rivalries, expectations and more
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chicago23insidelook_240701.jpg
3:00
Inside broadcast of NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_stg2nashvilleembedded_240701.jpg
24:34
Behind the scenes during Cup race at Nashville
Now Playing