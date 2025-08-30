'One slip can change everything' at Darlington

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
Natalie Esquire
,
Natalie Esquire
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
Natalie Esquire
,
Natalie Esquire
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
'One slip can change everything' at Darlington
August 30, 2025 09:55 AM
Darius Rucker gets us hyped for all the action to come at Darlington. Watch the Cook Out Southern 500 Sunday on USA Network starting at 6 p.m. ET.
Related Videos
03:21
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington
04:19
Key questions ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs
01:04
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Daytona
30
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs unleashed at Darlington
22:03
Cup drivers recap Daytona race won by Blaney
01:03
Daytona win gives Blaney eight-playoff point swing
01:43
Darlington the ‘toughest test’ to open playoffs
02:33
Blaney dashes several playoff dreams at Daytona
57
Suarez ‘proud of the effort’ at Daytona
02:16
Reddick ‘got some breaks’ to make Cup playoffs
01:07
Buescher ‘had a shot,’ but falls short of playoffs
46
Haley ‘got too far out front’ to secure win
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
01:57
Blaney goes from 13th to first to win Daytona
02:43
Logano spins from the lead in closing laps
01:25
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
03:08
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One
01:27
Reddick’s playoff chances take hit at Daytona
01:13
Legacies are on the line at Daytona
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Daytona on The CW
03:09
Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?
06:18
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
14:50
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race
01:22
Logano: ‘Golly, we had bad luck’ in Cook Out 400
01:43
Blaney ‘just lost it’ in Cook Out 400 at Richmond
02:13
Dillon ‘really wanted’ to win at Richmond Raceway
01:51
Bowman: ‘Stressful’ week coming up before Daytona
Latest Clips
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
01:33
Ndiaye puts Everton 2-1 in front of Wolves
01:07
Cullen’s own goal gifts Man United lead v. Burnley
01:25
Hwang brings Wolves level against Everton
01:40
Beto heads Everton in front of Wolves
01:17
Evanilson’s effort gives Bournemouth lead v. Spurs
10:26
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Fulham Matchweek 3
01:57
Fulham ‘couldn’t recover’ from VAR controversy
06:35
Fernandez’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead
02:36
Reacting to VAR’s decision to deny Fulham goal
01:31
Pedro heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Fulham
03:45
Chelsea pounce on opportunity to sign Garnacho
06:39
Highlights: Illinois dominates Western Illinois
05:15
HLs: Altmyer throws three TDs vs. Western Illinois
01:11
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
33
Bielema breaks down Illinois’ Week 1 win
01:59
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
02:01
Illinois an intriguing longshot bet to make CFP
01:07
Altmyer finds Arkin for first Illini TD of season
01:23
How will Underwood handle pressure at Michigan?
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue