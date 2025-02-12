 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Memphis
No. 14 Memphis at South Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Memphis
No. 14 Memphis at South Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Helio on 500 provisional: 'I don't make the rules'

February 12, 2025 02:41 PM
Helio Castroneves talks with the media about the controversial rule that would grant him a provisional to race in the Daytona 500 if he fails to make the race in traditional qualifying.
Up Next
nbc_nas_johnsonprov_250212.jpg
1:10
Johnson understands ‘intent’ of provisional rule
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaneyd500_250212.jpg
1:36
How Blaney positions himself to contend at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_helioprovisional_250212.jpg
1:03
Helio on 500 provisional: ‘I don’t make the rules’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_d500lastlaps_250207.jpg
13:14
Daytona 500 last lap thrillers of the 21st century
Now Playing
nbc_nas_d500victorylanes_250207.jpg
14:20
Best victory lane moments from the Daytona 500
Now Playing
nbc_nas_clashatbowmangrayhl_250202.jpg
19:11
Highlights: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Now Playing
nbc_nas_woodbros_250130.jpg
3:07
Revisiting Wood Brothers Racing’s memorable wins
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jrmdaytona_250116.jpg
9:22
JR Motorsports announces 2025 Daytona 500 entry
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bestbattlesv3_241228.jpg
12:20
NASCAR’s best battles from 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_nas_winnerradiocomp_241212.jpg
6:38
Best Cup Series race-winner radio from 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_nas_crashcomp_241205.jpg
16:46
NASCAR’s worst crashes from the 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_nas_streakbreakcomp_241122.jpg
11:19
Best of NASCAR Cup winless streaks snapped in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_nas_shrcompilation_241120.jpg
15:22
Stewart-Haas Racing’s best NASCAR Cup Series wins
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexcomp_241117.jpg
9:43
Revisiting Truex Jr.'s best NASCAR career moments
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotaphx_241112.jpg
3:23
NASCAR Cup Series Scan All: Championship race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexv2_241110.jpg
1:25
Phoenix ‘not a good day to end on’ for Truex
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_241110.jpg
13:04
Cup Series drivers recap Phoenix championship race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trophypresent_241110.jpg
5:35
Logano presented with 2024 Cup Series championship
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupphx_241110.jpg
16:47
Highlights: Cup Series championship at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_241110.jpg
1:20
Byron ‘gave it all’ despite falling short of title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_241110.jpg
1:46
Reddick ‘heavily motivated’ to improve at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_241110.jpg
2:22
Blaney ‘worn out’ after chasing Logano for win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_logano_241110.jpg
2:43
Logano after 3rd Cup title: ‘I love the playoffs’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_zsmith_241110.jpg
1:09
Smith backs into wall with flat tire at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbscrashv3_241110.jpg
2:25
Gibbs out early after substantial hit at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truex_241110.jpg
1:25
Truex’s NASCAR career defined by ‘unending grit’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_phxcommand_241110.jpg
1:40
Sun sets on Cup season with title race at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_241109.jpg
9:48
HLs: Xfinity Series Championship on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualsphx_241109.jpg
10:57
Highlights: Cup Series Championship qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_c1_phoenix_241107.jpg
2:04
Who etches their name in Cup history at Phoenix?
Now Playing