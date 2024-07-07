Watch Now
Hamlin, Larson dissect budding rivalry
Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are supposed to be friends off the track -- but on it, the battles between the two are turning into pure NASCAR cinema. Hear from the two of them before the Chicago Street Race.
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race
Chase Briscoe bumped Shane van Gisbergen and sent him into the wall at the Chicago Street Course, knocking last year's winner out of the NASCAR Cup Series' rainy Grant Park 165.
Hamlin, Larson dissect budding rivalry
van Gisbergen’s car gets Saucy Nuggs treatment
Shane van Gisbergen's car for the Grant Park 165 race in the NASCAR Cup Series will be decked out in a Wendy's-themed Saucy Nuggs paint job for all the spectators in Chicago.
Inside Logano and Wolfe’s working relationship
Joey Logano and Paul Wolfe discuss their win at the Ally 400, explaining why it was a "must-win situation" and how they work off each other when competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicago
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course.
Xfinity race at Chicago ‘a blast’ for Larson
Kyle Larson says he learned a lot in his Xfinity Series race at Chicago Street Course on Saturday, in which he finished third after an entertaining battle with Shane van Gisbergen.
van Gisbergen punts rugby ball after Chicago win
Shane van Gisbergen signs and punts a rugby ball in celebration of his win in The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course before reflecting on his NASCAR Xfinity Series win and battle with Kyle Larson.
Gibbs: ‘Too loose’ in Xfinity race at Chicago
Ty Gibbs says some of the restarts and a bad pit stop proved costly in The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course, resulting in his runner-up finish in Saturday's Xfinity Series race.
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Chicago
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course.
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series' visit to Chicago Street Course for the Grant Park 165, where Shane van Gisbergen looks to repeat and the fight for playoff spots heats up.
NASCAR Chicago: Rivalries, expectations and more
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series race set to take off in Chicago, discussing competition between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, defending champion Shane van Gisbergen and what to expect this weekend.
Inside broadcast of NASCAR Chicago Street Race
From planning to staging to covering race day, get an inside look at how NBC Sports broadcasted NASCAR’s first-ever race weekend in Chicago last year.
Behind the scenes during Cup race at Nashville
Take a look behind the scenes for inside access of Chase Elliot and Brad Keselowski's race teams during Stage 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Logano fuel saves his way to Cup win at Nashville
Rick Allen and Steve Letarte go through the NASCAR Cup Series field and recap a record-breaking day to the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway that featured a record five overtime restarts.
Hamlin: Multiple OT restarts is ‘just part of it’
Denny Hamlin fought his fuel until the very end but ultimately ran out under the final caution, and he unpacks the chaotic end to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Larson ‘disappointed’ despite salvaging a top ten
Kyle Larson finishes eighth in the Cup Series race at Nashville after multiple overtime restarts and recaps the incident with Ross Chastain as well as racing aggressively with Denny Hamlin.
Reddick ‘didn’t get the job done’ at Nashville
Tyler Reddick expresses his frustration with the conclusion of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville and says he "didn't get the job done" after multiple frontrunners ran out of gas at the end.
Logano ‘out of breath’ after Cup Nashville win
A relieved Joey Logano scores his first win of the Cup Series season at Nashville, surviving five overtime restarts and saving enough fuel to cross the line first in the Ally 400 after a "stressful" few weeks.
Cup field bottlenecks after Larson runs out of gas
Kyle Larson runs out of fuel coming to the green flag on the third overtime restart at Nashville Superspeedway with Kyle Busch receiving the most damage.
Big crash ensues after Larson catches Chastain
Kyle Larson drives hard into Turn 1 and clips Ross Chastain on the first overtime restart at Nashville, collecting a number of Cup Series drivers through the field.
Keselowski wrecks racing Dillon at Nashville
Brad Keselowski spins racing Austin Dillon at Nashville and backs it hard into the outside wall. Carson Hocevar and Harrison Burton have a moment on the backstretch in a separate incident.
Bell’s dominance in Nashville ends after spin
Christopher Bell swept the stages at Nashville Superspeedway, but a spin in Stage 3 driving through traffic sends the No. 20 into the outside wall and effectively ends his bid at back-to-back Cup Series wins.
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Nemechek capitalizes to win Xfinity Nashville race
John Hunter Nemechek thought he "gave the race away" at the beginning of Stage 3 but ultimately gets it done to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Smith ‘won’t complain’ about second at Nashville
Chandler Smith received damage from a scrum with Justin Allgaier and Ty Gibbs, but the driver of the No. 81 "won't complain" about a second-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville.
Love battles the Nashville heat to place third
From overcoming a poor pit stop to surviving a tire vibration, Jesse Love persevered through the heat to finish third in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Nashville
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.