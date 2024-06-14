 Skip navigation
U.S. Open - Round Two
Pinehurst missed cut ‘may or may not be’ Tiger Woods’ last U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Round Two
U.S. Open tee times: Round 3 at Pinehurst No. 2
MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Malcolm Stewart closeup in helmet.JPG
Malcolm Stewart climbs upward in Pro Motocross and is enjoying every minute of the day
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_rexandlavrokuv3_240614.jpg
Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages
nbc_golf_tigerdeskreax_240614.jpg
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240614.jpg
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Truex Jr. retiring from NASCAR full-time after '24

June 14, 2024 04:49 PM
Martin Truex Jr. announces he is retiring from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2024 season, saying "it's just the right time" but also notes he will continue as an ambassador for Joe Gibbs Racing.
nbc_nas_bell_240614.jpg
2:22
Bell slaps wall after blown tire in Iowa practice
nbc_nas_truexretirement_240614.jpg
21:38
Truex Jr. retiring from NASCAR full-time after ’24
nbc_nas_iowapreview_240612.jpg
3:57
NASCAR at Iowa Speedway: Three things to watch
nbc_nas_sonomarecap_240610.jpg
12:33
Larson surges to Sonoma win; NASCAR returns to NBC
nbc_nas_sonoma_240609.jpg
19:21
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
xfin_hls.jpg
14:41
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma
nbc_nas_stage3crashv2_240608.jpg
3:17
Huge pileup occurs in NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma race
nbc_nas_sonomaprview_240606.jpg
8:27
Three things to watch out for at Sonoma
nbc_nas_larsonlatest_240604.jpg
12:02
NASCAR gets it right by granting Larson a waiver
nbc_nas_gatewayreview_240603.jpg
10:21
Blaney runs out of fuel, sets up Cindric’s big win
nbc_nas_illinois300hilites_240602.jpg
12:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_larsonbuschcrashv2_240602.jpg
1:04
Larson, Busch spin while battling at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_trucksgatewayhls_240601.jpg
11:27
Highlight: NASCAR Truck Series race at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_xfinportlandlitesv2_240601.jpg
15:19
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland
nbc_nas_wwtracewaypreview_240530.jpg
4:22
Can Logano or Busch snap droughts; SHR in the news
nbc_nas_shrnews_240528.jpg
1:42
Stewart-Haas makes ‘difficult decision’ to close
nbc_nas_charlotterecap_240528.jpg
8:06
How Bell’s win will impact season; Larson Double
nbc_nas_coke600hilites_240526.jpg
12:01
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_larsonarrives_240526.jpg
1:51
Larson arrives for Indy 500-Coke 600 double try
nbc_nas_xfinitycharlotte_240525.jpg
15:06
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_trucksncel200_240525.jpg
13:56
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_charlottepreviewdig_240523.jpg
6:45
What are top challenges to IndyCar-NASCAR double?
nbc_nas_allstarracereview_240520.jpg
11:25
Stenhouse Jr, Busch get into it post All-Star Race
nbc_nas_allstarhl_240519.jpg
11:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
nbc_nas_openhl_240519.jpg
6:21
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
nbc_nas_wright250restart_240519.jpg
12:21
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro
nbc_nas_midsznroundtable_240516.jpg
13:08
Cup regular season like playoffs in other sports
nbc_nas_darlingtonrecap_240513.jpg
10:32
Keselowski wins big after Buescher, Reddick tangle
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_240512.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250511.jpg
10:27
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington
