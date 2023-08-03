Watch Now
Michigan will reward drivers on the edge
Dustin Long, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty preview the high-speed, fuel strategy race at Michigan, debate whether or not Kevin Harvick can pull off another win, and make their picks for the weekend.
Dustin Long, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty preview the high-speed, fuel strategy race at Michigan, debate whether or not Kevin Harvick can pull off another win, and make their picks for the weekend.
Suarez, Hendrick Motorsports feel playoff pressure
Parker Kligerman, Kyle Petty, and Dustin Long discuss the drivers and organizations that are feeling the most playoff pressure ahead of Michigan, including Daniel Suarez and Hendrick Motorsports.
HOF Class of 2024: JJ, Knaus, D. Allison, Guthrie
Kyle Petty, Parker Kligerman, and Dustin Long react to the NASCAR HOF Class of 2024, comprised of Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, Donnie Allison, and Janet Guthrie, with Petty reacting to JJ not being a unanimous selection.
Kligerman reviews Xfinity Road America finish
Dustin Long, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty review the dramatic Xfinity Series finish at Road America between Sam Mayer, Sage Karam, Justin Allgaier, and Kligerman himself.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
Relive Ned Jarrett's dominant performance during the 1965 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, something he calls his "biggest win."
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Pocono
Parker Kligerman recaps the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series regular season finale from Pocono Raceway.
Wallace, Gibbs had strong performances at Richmond
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton highlight the bubble drivers who had positive performances at Richmond, including Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs, and the drivers that disappointed, including AJ Allmendinger.
Elliott almost out of time to reach playoffs
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton debate whether or not Chase Elliott can qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on points with only four races remaining in the regular season or if he has to win.
Cup drivers remain at Richmond for testing
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton delve into the short-track adjustments that NASCAR is trying at Richmond in order to improve the racing product, starting by testing a new front splitter.
RFK finding footing with Buescher, Keselowski
Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte unpack Chris Buescher's Richmond victory for RFK Racing and debate whether this is the start of the team's resurgence along with Brad Keselowski.
Is RFK Racing the best Ford team right now?
After Chris Buescher's Richmond win, RFK is almost assured two playoff spots given where Brad Keselowski is in the point standings, which has Nate Ryan and Kim Coon wondering how they stack up against other Ford teams.
Buescher has raced Cup in relative obscurity
Nate Ryan and Kim Coon discuss how Chris Buescher has flown under the radar throughout most of his NASCAR career and why Buescher might prefer things that way.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Richmond Cup race
Check out Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Fords have strong Cup showing at Richmond
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Jeff Burton recap the NASCAR Cup Series action from Richmond Raceway, where the playoff picture got even more interesting.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Preece submits best Cup finish of season
Ryan Preece delivers on his optimism after a top-five finish and explains why he was so confident entering the race.
Graves praises team execution after Richmond win
Scott Graves, crew chief to Chris Buescher, praises his team's performance, citing why it was "even more critical" to execute on pit road with very few yellow flags and given the state of RFK Racing before the playoffs.
Busch analyzes late restart after battling for 3rd
Kyle Busch concedes that third place is the finish the No. 8 team deserved, and despite a hot day at Richmond, would have been ready for more racing.
Keselowski leads most laps, winds up sixth
After leading 102 laps and seeing his teammate and team reach victory lane, Brad Keselowski says the No. 6 is "incrementally building" and he's proud after a solid race for both RFK Racing teams.
Logano fourth at Richmond after late charge
Joey Logano says he was a "little bit off from the best cars" after a fourth-place result at Richmond Raceway and still sees some weaknesses in the Ford setup that were "masked."
Hamlin follows up Pocono win with runner-up
Denny Hamlin "drove in way too deep" with two to go trying to get to the outside of Chris Buescher after great runs off Turns 2 and 4, but congratulates RFK Racing on the win since he can "appreciate the struggle."
Buescher takes advantage of ‘great hot rod’
Chris Buescher says the No. 17 was "so strong" during green flag runs that his win felt like "smooth sailing" and he was hopeful Richmond could be the track to turn things around after the team unloaded so well.
Buescher punches ticket to Cup playoffs
Chris Buescher holds off the field during a late restart with three laps to go to reach victory lane at Richmond Raceway and enter his name among the NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers for 2023.
Gaffe on pit road costs Keselowski at Richmond
Brad Keselowski turns awkwardly into his pit stall and the unusual angle costs him coveted track position at Richmond.
Highlights: Hocevar wins Richmond Truck race
Carson Hocevar made a late push to emerge victorious in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Hill’s top three at Road America feels like a win
After finishing third in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America, Austin Hill describes why this feels like a win and the "treacherous" track conditions on the final overtime restart.
Herbst recovers for fifth place at Road America
Riley Herbst recaps his day in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America after recovering from an early incident with John Hunter Nemechek to finish fifth.
Karam ‘chasing stock car dream’ after Road America
Sage Karam came home fourth in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America, describing the feeling of racing for the win and his hopes of racing full-time in the series.
Kligerman gaining momentum after runner-up finish
Following a second-place finish at Road America, Parker Kligerman cites the positive adjustments made to the car that put him in great position on the final restart.
Mayer recaps dramatic OT restart at Road America
Sam Mayer's first NASCAR Xfinity win did not come easy, having to battle Justin Allgaier, Sage Karam and others on the final overtime restart at Road America, but he credits his team and the importance of track position.