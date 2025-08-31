 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FM Championship 2025 - Final Round
Rookie Miranda Wang continues LPGA trend in beating world No. 1 at FM Championship
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
Paid leaves of Guardians pitchers Clase, Ortiz extended as MLB continues gambling investigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Aaron Judge ties Yogi Berra for fifth on the Yankees’ career homers list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FM Championship 2025 - Final Round
Rookie Miranda Wang continues LPGA trend in beating world No. 1 at FM Championship
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
Paid leaves of Guardians pitchers Clase, Ortiz extended as MLB continues gambling investigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Aaron Judge ties Yogi Berra for fifth on the Yankees’ career homers list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jarrett reveals Cup playoff picks, Championship 4

August 31, 2025 06:00 PM
Dale Jarrett reveals his NASCAR Cup Series playoff picks for the first four eliminated and those who will be racing for the title at Phoenix.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
01:35
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_nas_nxsportl_250830.jpg
09:45
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Portland on The CW
nbc_nas_truckdar_250830.jpg
10:20
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington
sales_nas_creditone_darlington_250830.jpg
03:21
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington
nbc_nas_darlingtonpromo_250821.jpg
01:08
‘One slip can change everything’ at Darlington
nbc_nas_keyqs_250828.jpg
04:19
Key questions ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250823.jpg
01:04
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_nas_darlcreative_250826.jpg
30
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs unleashed at Darlington
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250823.jpg
22:03
Cup drivers recap Daytona race won by Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneydiscuss_250823.jpg
01:03
Daytona win gives Blaney eight-playoff point swing
nbc_nas_playoffdiscuss_250823.jpg
01:43
Darlington the ‘toughest test’ to open playoffs
nbc_nas_finish_250823.jpg
02:33
Blaney dashes several playoff dreams at Daytona
nbc_nas_suarez_250823.jpg
57
Suarez ‘proud of the effort’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_reddick_250823.jpg
02:16
Reddick ‘got some breaks’ to make Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_buescher_250823.jpg
01:07
Buescher ‘had a shot,’ but falls short of playoffs
nbc_nas_haley_250823.jpg
46
Haley ‘got too far out front’ to secure win
nbc_nas_cupdaytona_250823.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_nas_blaney_250823.jpg
01:57
Blaney goes from 13th to first to win Daytona
nbc_nas_logano_250823.jpg
02:43
Logano spins from the lead in closing laps
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250823.jpg
01:25
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_bigone_250823.jpg
03:08
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One
nbc_nas_reddickcrash_250823.jpg
01:27
Reddick’s playoff chances take hit at Daytona
nbc_nas_jburtondaytona_250823.jpg
01:13
Legacies are on the line at Daytona
nbc_nas_xfinitydayt_250822.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Daytona on The CW
sales_nas_creditone_daytona_250821.jpg
03:09
Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?
nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
06:18
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250816.jpg
14:50
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
nbc_nbc_sgmagic_250831.jpg
02:41
Shammgod excited for Magic with Banchero, Wagner
nbc_nba_sgkobe_250831.jpg
04:39
Shammgod’s first impression of Kobe was ‘a nut’
nbc_nba_sgballhandling_250831.jpg
06:54
How Shammgod made handles more than ‘showboating’
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
01:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
nbc_pl_lowedown_250831.jpg
05:11
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
nbc_pl_matetasarrintv_250831.jpg
02:51
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
nbc_pl_avlcppostgame_250831.jpg
02:45
Palace cruise past Villa side that ‘looked spent’
nbc_pl_avlvscp_250831.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
01:42
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
01:37
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9hl_250831.jpg
34:49
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 9
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
01:43
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250831.jpg
05:31
Arsenal had ‘no margin’ for error v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livars_250831.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
02:10
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
03:26
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9finish_250831.jpg
07:57
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 9 Finish
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring
nbc_pl_ynwa_250831.jpg
01:45
WATCH: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ against Arsenal
nbc_golf_thitikulkorda2_250830.jpg
39
Thitikul and Korda exchange great shots in Boston
nbc_pl_nfwhu_250831.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 3
nbc_pl_bhamchl_250831.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_nfwhupostgame_250831.jpg
01:52
Reactions from West Ham’s epic finish v. Forest