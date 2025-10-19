 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Championship Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 4
Shohei Ohtani and the 10 greatest performances in MLB postseason history
Dominion Energy Charity Classic 2025 - Final Round
Justin Leonard eagles final hole, wins first PGA Tour Champions playoff event
Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle
LPGA qualifying: Mirabel Ting co-medals; Kim Kaufman also advances

Top Clips

nbc_nas_radiorecap_251019.jpg
Best Cup driver audio from Talladega playoff race
nbc_nas_jgibbs_251019.jpg
Talladega win ‘a big deal’ for Gibbs, partners
nbc_nas_logano_251019.jpg
Logano: Talladega ‘a battle throughout the day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Championship Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 4
Shohei Ohtani and the 10 greatest performances in MLB postseason history
Dominion Energy Charity Classic 2025 - Final Round
Justin Leonard eagles final hole, wins first PGA Tour Champions playoff event
Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle
LPGA qualifying: Mirabel Ting co-medals; Kim Kaufman also advances

Top Clips

nbc_nas_radiorecap_251019.jpg
Best Cup driver audio from Talladega playoff race
nbc_nas_jgibbs_251019.jpg
Talladega win ‘a big deal’ for Gibbs, partners
nbc_nas_logano_251019.jpg
Logano: Talladega ‘a battle throughout the day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Talladega

Watch Now

Blaney 'just faded' near end at Talladega

October 19, 2025 06:40 PM
Ryan Blaney was proud of the position he and his team put themselves in, but the car "just faded" in the closing laps of the race that puts him in a must-win situation heading to Martinsville.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_radiorecap_251019.jpg
58
Best Cup driver audio from Talladega playoff race
nbc_nas_jgibbs_251019.jpg
01:33
Talladega win ‘a big deal’ for Gibbs, partners
nbc_nas_logano_251019.jpg
01:23
Logano: Talladega ‘a battle throughout the day’
nbc_nas_byron_251019.jpg
01:21
Byron: Pushing and shoving ‘the way that it goes’
nbc_nas_larsonv2_251019.jpg
01:47
Larson recounts ‘bummer’ finish at Talladega
nbc_nas_finish_251019.jpg
03:46
Talladega delivers another wild overtime finish
nbc_nas_briscoeintrv_251019.jpg
01:10
Briscoe: Championship 4 berth ‘a dream come true’
nbc_nas_elliottintrv_251019.jpg
54
Elliott after exit: ‘All eyes on Martinsville’
Dinger.jpg
01:21
Dega wreck ‘knocked the wind out of’ Allmendinger
elliott_dega.jpg
02:48
Elliott among drivers caught in multiple-car wreck
nbc_nas_xfinitydega_251018.jpg
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
sales_nas_creditone_talladega_251017.jpg
02:49
Chaos awaits in Talladega playoff race
nbc_nas_trucksdega_251017.jpg
15:32
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
nbc_nascar_talladegapromo_251013.jpg
30
2025 NASCAR Cup Playoffs head to Talladega next
nbc_nas_postracehit_251012.jpg
05:23
Las Vegas playoff race defined by Hamlin’s win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251012.jpg
15:39
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_hamlindiscuss_251012.jpg
02:08
Hamlin finds another gear to win South Point 400
nbc_nas_bell_251012.jpg
01:18
Bell feels ‘déjà vu’ after Las Vegas finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251012.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_251012.jpg
01:08
Pit road penalty hampers Elliott’s South Point 400
nbc_nas_logano_251012.jpg
01:45
Logano explains ‘all or nothing call’ at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_cupvegas_251012.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_larson_251012.jpg
01:51
Larson unpacks second-place finish at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_251012.jpg
02:18
Win No. 60 at Las Vegas ‘means a lot’ for Hamlin
nbc_nas_briscoe_251012.jpg
01:02
Briscoe was ‘hanging on’ late at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_byronintrv_251012.jpg
01:35
Byron never saw Dillon wave to get to pit road
nbc_nas_byroncrash_251012.jpg
01:58
Byron collides with Dillon in massive crash
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_251012.jpg
50
Blaney had ‘no warning’ of tire going down
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_251012.jpg
01:45
Blaney done for the day after blown tire at Vegas
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_dominionfinalrd_251019.jpg
05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
nbc_nfl_stefanskipresser_251019.jpg
01:00
Stefanski: Judkins has been ‘very diligent’
nbc_nfl_kcmahomessound_251019.jpg
39
Mahomes has jokes for origins of 4th down trickery
nbc_nfl_nevrabelpresser_251019.jpg
54
Vrabel: I’ve told Maye that he’s ‘earned it’
nbc_fnia_phismithft_251019.jpg
02:56
FNIA Facetime: Smith saw safety movement on TD
nbc_pl_lowedown_251019.jpg
04:48
Lowe Down: Man United’s win is a ‘turning point’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251019.jpg
08:38
PL Update: Man United make a statement at Anfield
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_251019.jpg
08:01
Highlights: LPGA BMW Championship, Final Round
rorynewthumb.jpg
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
nbc_pl_slotintv_251019.jpg
01:06
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
tommy_kid.jpg
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251019.jpg
02:37
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
nbc_imsa_porschecota_251018.jpg
13:18
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at COTA
nbc_pl_vvdintvv2_251019.jpg
02:32
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together
nbc_pl_livmu_251019.jpg
12:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man United Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_maguireintv_251019.jpg
01:45
Maguire: Win over Anfield a ‘long time coming’
nbc_pl_livmupostgame_251019.jpg
02:27
Maguire’s heroics lift Man United past Liverpool
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251019.jpg
01:41
Maguire’s header gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Reds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251019.jpg
01:48
Gakpo equalizes for Liverpool against Man United
nbc_golf_dpwtindiafinalrd_251019.jpg
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251019.jpg
01:25
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
nbc_pl_totavl_251019.jpg
11:19
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_totavlpostgame_251019.jpg
01:58
Mustoe: ‘Spurs attack is a problem right now’
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251019.jpg
01:38
Buendia completes Villa’s brilliant team move
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251019.jpg
01:19
Rogers’ belter brings Aston Villa level with Spurs
oly_fsmen_francegp_malininfree_250119.jpg
10:21
Malinin obliterates competition in French GP win
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251019.jpg
01:24
Bentancur smashes Spurs in front of Aston Villa
tommy_for_mpx_new.jpg
04:51
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
nbc_cfb_jeremiyahlovecomp_251018.jpg
06:36
Highlights: Love runs all over USC
nbc_cfb_uscvsnotredamev2_251018.jpg
14:31
Highlights: Notre Dame outlasts USC in South Bend