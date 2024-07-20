Watch Now
Mayer upset with Allmendinger: 'That's stupid'
Sam Mayer shares his perspective from the Lap 1 wreck at Indianapolis and calls AJ Allmendinger's three-wide move to the outside "stupid."
Up Next
Mayer upset with Allmendinger: ‘That’s stupid’
Mayer upset with Allmendinger: 'That's stupid'
Sam Mayer shares his perspective from the Lap 1 wreck at Indianapolis and calls AJ Allmendinger's three-wide move to the outside "stupid."
Big crash opens Xfinity Series race at IMS
Big crash opens Xfinity Series race at IMS
Multiple drivers are collected in a big wreck on the first lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis, including Sam Mayer, Josh Berry, Sammy Smith, and others.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at IMS
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at IMS
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at IMS
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at IMS
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Cup drivers reflect on history, prestige of IMS
Cup drivers reflect on history, prestige of IMS
The Brickyard 400 is a coveted race on the NASCAR schedule, and multiple Cup Series drivers reflect on the history and prestige of Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the return of the oval in 2024.
Team Penske, points race lead storylines at Indy
Team Penske, points race lead storylines at Indy
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including Team Penske looking for a sweep at Indy, the points leaders heading into the race and more.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at IRP
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at IRP
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
NASCAR returns to Indy with Next Gen cars
NASCAR returns to Indy with Next Gen cars
Kim Coon discusses the return of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and what to expect for the debut of Next Gen cars.
IMS demands technical soundness and respect
IMS demands technical soundness and respect
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte explain why Indianapolis Motor Speedway is so difficult and what it takes to be successful at the legendary track.
The Brickyard 400 success could mean a title run
The Brickyard 400 success could mean a title run
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte discuss the importance of the Brickyard 400 and how it separates the contenders from the pretenders.
Wallace has a ‘real shot’ to win spot in Playoffs
Wallace has a 'real shot' to win spot in Playoffs
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte talk about their top contenders to make a deep run in the NASCAR Cup playoffs and who on the bubble has the best chance to earn a spot in the postseason.
Inside Blaney’s race team during Pocono Cup race
Inside Blaney's race team during Pocono Cup race
Steve Letarte, Marty Snider, and Kim Coon provide special pit-road access to Team Penske and Ryan Blaney's No. 12 team during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Booth Cam: Burton, Letarte, Allen call Pocono
Booth Cam: Burton, Letarte, Allen call Pocono
Watch Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Rick Allen call the biggest moments of the Great American Getaway 400 from Pocono Raceway.
Blaney drives to second Cup triumph at Pocono
Blaney drives to second Cup triumph at Pocono
Marty Snider and Dale Jarrett go through the field and recap all of the action from Ryan Blaney's Cup Series win at Pocono Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Bowman: ‘Hard to be satisfied’ with third
Bowman: 'Hard to be satisfied' with third
Alex Bowman "couldn't get the job done" on the final restart at Pocono Raceway and comes home third but remains encouraged with the position his race team has put themselves in as of late.
Blaney scores ‘special’ Cup Series win at Pocono
Blaney scores 'special' Cup Series win at Pocono
Ryan Blaney is victorious for the second time in 2024, saying it's "so cool" to win at the place he scored his first in the NASCAR Cup Series as momentum continues to build for the defending champion.
Hamlin runner-up at Pocono after leading 31 laps
Hamlin runner-up at Pocono after leading 31 laps
Denny Hamlin led a race-high 31 laps at Pocono Raceway but ultimately "ran out of time" to challenge Ryan Blaney for the Cup Series win, settling for second place.
Smith, Nemechek wreck on restart at Pocono
Smith, Nemechek wreck on restart at Pocono
Zane Smith and John Hunter Nemechek get together after drivers fan four-wide exiting Turn 1 at Pocono Raceway.
Busch turned, slides in front of field at Pocono
Busch turned, slides in front of field at Pocono
Corey Lajoie gets into the back of Kyle Busch, sending the No. 8 around and into the front of the field and collecting a handful of Cup Series drivers at Pocono.
Gragson’s day ends after backing into Pocono wall
Gragson's day ends after backing into Pocono wall
Noah Gragson loses the handle of his race car and backs the No. 10 into the wall effectively ending his day at Pocono Raceway.
Allgaier not happy with second place at Pocono
Allgaier not happy with second place at Pocono
Justin Allgaier voices his disappointment after a second-place finish at Pocono Raceway and talks about why this race will sting him for a while.
Byron taking Xfinity lessons to Cup race at Pocono
Byron taking Xfinity lessons to Cup race at Pocono
William Byron talks about what he learned finishing third in the Xfinity race at Pocono and what he can take to the Cup race the next day.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Custer gets his first Xfinity win of 2024
Custer gets his first Xfinity win of 2024
Cole Custer talks about winning the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 and it felt being a frustrated points leader heading into the race.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Larson, Reddick spin at Cup qualifying at Pocono
Larson, Reddick spin at Cup qualifying at Pocono
Watch as Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick spin out at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono Raceway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175 at Pocono Raceway.