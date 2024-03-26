 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
Defending Miami champ Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Washington State
Washington hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington State
nbc_gt_damonfinau_240326.jpg
Houston Open: Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scottieattexaschildrens_240326.jpg
If Scheffler puts well, he’s close to ‘unbeatable’
nbc_moto_smxbigmomentssea_240326.jpg
Best SX moments from Seattle Round 11
nbc_dps_mikedigiovanniinterview_240326.jpg
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?

March 26, 2024 04:00 PM
ESPN sports betting reporter David Purdum joins Dan Patrick to discuss the NBA's investigation into betting irregularities surrounding Jontay Porter and the developing Shohei Ohtani gambling situation.
nbc_dps_porterbettinginvestigation_240326.jpg
11:34
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
nbc_roto_basketballjazz_240320.jpg
3:21
Hendricks could be in for productive final stretch
nbc_roto_basketballrobinson_240320.jpg
2:39
Robinson could be huge boost for fantasy managers
KyrieLuka.jpg
3:20
Was Kyrie’s game winner for Mavericks a good shot?
nbc_dps_damianlillardinterview_240315.jpg
12:45
Lillard reflects on finding his place with Bucks
nbc_rbs_analyzingcurryreturn_240313.jpg
2:24
Curry’s return could impact Podziemski’s value
nbc_rbs_analyzingpowellvsreid_240313.jpg
3:09
Is Monk a lock to win Sixth Man of the Year?
nbc_rbs_rocketswaiverwire_240313.jpg
3:13
Sengun’s injury provides opportunity for Thompson
nbc_dps_bensimmonshurt_240307.jpg
7:17
Simmons out for season with back injury
nbc_roto_rbssunsoutlook_240306.jpg
2:08
Fantasy pickups in wake of Booker injury
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoutlook_240306.jpg
2:57
Are there fatigue concerns with Knicks stars?
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_240305.jpg
15:50
Arenas: NBA should ‘leave the game the way it is’
