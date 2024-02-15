Watch Now
Hield acclimating well to new home with 76ers
Buddy Hield has taken well to his trade to Philadelphia as he has provided necessary scoring boost to a team without Joel Embiid.
Up Next
Why Gafford is an exciting addition for Mavs
Why Gafford is an exciting addition for Mavs
Daniel Gafford is transitioning smoothly with the Dallas Mavericks, and he doesn't need to surpass 30 minutes playing time in order to provide solid fantasy value.
Why Knicks’ Burks is worth considering for owners
Why Knicks' Burks is worth considering for owners
While New York Knicks' Alec Burks has not been an elite fantasy option this NBA season, his recent performance off the bench could make him a valuable add in some deep leagues.
Okongwu capitalizing on opportunity
Okongwu capitalizing on opportunity
While Clint Capela has been out, Onyeka Okongwu has taken well to increased minutes and has seen a rise in his numbers.
Martin is a worthwhile ‘gamble’ for fantasy owners
Martin is a worthwhile 'gamble' for fantasy owners
With top Heat players like Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier missing time for various reasons, Caleb Martin has taken on an added importance for Miami.
Why Mitchell should be in the NBA MVP conversation
Why Mitchell should be in the NBA MVP conversation
The red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers are getting massive support from Donovan Mitchell, who deserves to receive more attention for the MVP award with favorite Joel Embiid unlikely to be eligible with a knee injury.
How much would NBA Vegas franchise cost?
How much would NBA Vegas franchise cost?
Dan Patrick and the guys ponder the cost of starting a NBA expansion team in Las Vegas.
Plaschke: Lakers should have traded LeBron
Plaschke: Lakers should have traded LeBron
Bill Plaschke explains why he thinks the Lakers trading LeBron James would be best for everyone, discusses the pressure on the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani and talks about Chip Kelly leaving UCLA for Ohio State.
Is Thompson still a must-roster player?
Is Thompson still a must-roster player?
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down teams to prioritize with All-Star schedule and ponder if Klay Thompson needs to be rostered in every league.
Add Heat players on waivers given injuries
Add Heat players on waivers given injuries
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson point out how the Heat's injuries make players such as Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez possibly positive waiver wire additions.
Wembanyama ‘untouchable’ in fantasy hoops
Wembanyama 'untouchable' in fantasy hoops
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson explain the mind-bending fantasy efficiency of Victor Wembanyama despite limited minutes and why that makes it a bad idea to move him.
Why did it take Magic so long to retire Shaq?
Why did it take Magic so long to retire Shaq?
The Dan Patrick Show debates why it took so long for the Orlando Magic to retire its first number and whether or not they should have retired Shaquille O'Neal's jersey in the first place.