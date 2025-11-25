 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nicholas Lennear.png
Wide Receiver Nicholas Lennear Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Ja'Hyde Brown.png
Wide Receiver Ja’Hyde Brown Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Garyon Hobbs.png
Defensive Back Garyon Hobbs Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_roto_higgins_251125.jpg
Iosivas gets fantasy boost in Higgins’ absence
nbc_roto_rice_251125.jpg
Rice, Chiefs have great matchup against Cowboys
nbc_roto_purdy_251125.jpg
Purdy must to be on fantasy benches against Browns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nicholas Lennear.png
Wide Receiver Nicholas Lennear Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Ja'Hyde Brown.png
Wide Receiver Ja’Hyde Brown Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Garyon Hobbs.png
Defensive Back Garyon Hobbs Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_roto_higgins_251125.jpg
Iosivas gets fantasy boost in Higgins’ absence
nbc_roto_rice_251125.jpg
Rice, Chiefs have great matchup against Cowboys
nbc_roto_purdy_251125.jpg
Purdy must to be on fantasy benches against Browns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Herro is back and just getting started for Miami

November 25, 2025 02:52 PM
Eric Samulski shares why Heat guard Tyler Herro should produce similar fantasy numbers to last year upon his return before exploring what his presence means for Miami's rotation.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_ayton_251125.jpg
01:26
Lakers injuries continue to pile up with Ayton out
nbc_roto_barrett_251125.jpg
01:23
Barrett day-to-day is ‘sigh of relief’ for fantasy
nbc_nba_nbacup_251125.jpg
04:40
NBA Cup update: Do teams care about tournament?
nbc_nba_rumormill_251125.jpg
09:42
What could Jazz get back in trade for Markkanen?
nbc_nba_thanksgiving_251125.jpg
09:58
NBA things to be thankful for: Thunder, Spoelstra
nbc_nba_draftkings_251125.jpg
05:00
Will Clippers’ Zubac have revenge game vs. Lakers?
nbc_enjoy_heatware_251125.jpg
09:51
Ware ‘has been going absurd’ for Heat this season
nbc_enjoy_derozankings_251125.jpg
08:26
Kings should be ‘proud’ of win over Timberwolves
nbc_bte_magicat76ers_251125.jpg
01:58
Will Magic overcome fatigue to beat the 76ers?
nbc_roto_clipperlaker_251125.jpg
02:47
Lakers an appealing bet in prime spot vs. Clippers
nbc_nba_houphx2min_v2_251124_copy.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Rockets catch fire, defeat Suns
wolves_kings_thumb.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Kings rally to beat Wolves in OT
gsw_uta.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Warriors race past Jazz
por_mil.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Trail Blazers handle Bucks
nbc_nba_preview_251124.jpg
04:08
Previewing Magic vs. 76ers, Clippers vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_hounbahit_251125.jpg
01:27
Rockets step up in Durant’s absence to defeat Suns
nbc_nba_thompsonanalysis_v2_251124.jpg
03:23
Analyzing Thompson’s growth with Rockets
nbc_nba_jabarismithintvv2_251125.jpg
02:34
Rockets’ Smith Jr. on what he’s learned from KD
nbc_nba_phxhou_thompsonintv_251124.jpg
55
Rockets ‘playing with pace’ after win over Suns
nbc_nba_pelicansvsbulls_251124.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pelicans scorch nets vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_memphisanddenver_251124.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Murray, Watson pace DEN win over MEM
nbc_nba_mavericksheat_251124.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat outlast Mavericks in Miami
nbc_nba_cletor_digitalhit_251124.jpg
01:04
Raptors roar past Cavs behind Ingram’s 37 points
nbc_nba_clevelandtoronto_251124_copy.jpg
01:59
HLs: Raptors win eighth straight, sweep Cavs
nbc_nba_nykvsbkn_251124.jpg
01:55
Highlights: KAT drops 37, Knicks beat Nets
nbc_nba_detvsind_251124.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons win 13th in a row vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_rockets_251124.jpg
03:41
Rockets are a ‘much bigger and physical’ team
nbc_nba_bookeranalysis_251124.jpg
02:13
Booker is ‘playing QB and receiver’ for Suns
nbc_nba_cletoronto_ingramintv_251124.jpg
01:41
Ingram praises Raptors for minimizing Mitchell
nbc_nba_clevstor_torpre_251124.jpg
02:38
Raptors’ identity runs through speed, defense

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_rice_251125.jpg
01:21
Rice, Chiefs have great matchup against Cowboys
nbc_roto_purdy_251125.jpg
01:25
Purdy must to be on fantasy benches against Browns
nbc_roto_higgins_251125.jpg
01:28
Iosivas gets fantasy boost in Higgins’ absence
nbc_roto_gray_251125.jpg
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
nbc_roto_mccarthy_251125.jpg
01:42
Brosmer gives MIN’s fantasy assets ‘a little hope’
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_251125.jpg
17:32
Riddick: Kiffin in ‘tough situation’ at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_criscollinsworthinterview_251125.jpg
18:51
Collinsworth shares if Bengals should start Burrow
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251125.jpg
18:41
Miller: Pistons best team in Eastern Conference
FFHH_Lawrence_112525.jpg
06:54
Lawrence ‘could be useful’ for fantasy managers
FFHH_McCaffrey_112525.jpg
05:10
McCaffrey may be ‘most valuable player in fantasy’
nbc_ffhh_qb_waiver_stroud_251125v2.jpg
02:57
Texans offense clicking with Stroud set to return
nbc_ffhh_rb_waiver_neal_251125v2.jpg
07:10
Saints’ Neal ‘should be rostered’ with Kamara out
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251125.jpg
02:02
Take HOU, unders on CAR and PIT vs. BUF in Week 13
FFHH_Loveland_112525.jpg
03:52
Bears TE Loveland is ‘a special talent’
nbc_ffhh_wideouts_251125.jpg
13:06
Texans’ WR Higgins has ‘legit red zone ability’
nbc_dps_kiffinnextdestination_251125.jpg
10:52
Media puts Kiffin through paces ahead of Egg Bowl
nbc_rtf_vandytenn_251125.jpg
02:06
Vandy has the edge against Tennessee in Week 14
pitt_mpx.jpg
02:52
Pitt has a good chance to upset Miami
nbc_rtf_osumichigan_251125.jpg
07:39
‘Everything is at stake’ for Ohio State, Michigan
nbc_rtf_ugagatech_251125.jpg
04:03
Georgia as ‘dangerous as anyone in CFB right now’
nbc_rtf_texastexam_251125.jpg
03:04
Texas upsetting A&M would be ‘season-altering’ win
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251125.jpg
05:21
Will Vandy throw a wrench in CFP ranking with win?
nbc_bte_jagsattitans_251125.jpg
01:46
Best bets for Jaguars-Titans Week 13
nbc_rtf_kiffinnews_251125.jpg
13:47
Perry: Kiffin’s job search is tough on everyone
nbc_bte_ramsatpanthers_251125.jpg
01:56
Rams can cover double-digit spread vs. Panthers
nbc_fnia_smithnjigamylesgarrett_251125.jpg
03:08
Can Smith-Njigba, Garrett make NFL history?
nbc_fnia_chiefscolts_251125.jpg
03:12
Hunt, Kelce, Jones come up big for Chiefs in win
nbc_rtf_norvellnews_251125.jpg
05:15
What to make of Florida State keeping Norvell
nbc_fnia_afcnorth_251125.jpg
03:34
Lamar should give Ravens the edge in AFC North
nbc_fnia_takeyourpick_251125.jpg
08:25
Take your pick: QB, RB, WR, HC for playoffs