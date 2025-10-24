 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
Aldrich Potgieter withdraws before second round of Bank of Utah Championship
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Football: Washington at Michigan
No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
Rintaro Nakano joins three-way tie for lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornstein_251024.jpg
West Ham are ‘sleepwalking into a crisis’
nbc_nba_thunderpacersrecap_251024.jpg
SGA and Thunder defeat Pacers in Finals rematch
nbc_nba_playersonnewteams_241024.jpg
Old faces new places: Grading debuts on new teams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Fan Friday: Whose stock is up early?

October 24, 2025 02:35 PM
The Numbers on the Board crew dive into fan questions, breaking down the players’ whose stock rose after one game, the different player archetypes in the NBA and the return of the “double big” lineup.

nbc_nba_thunderpacersrecap_251024.jpg
02:29
SGA and Thunder defeat Pacers in Finals rematch
nbc_nba_playersonnewteams_241024.jpg
09:57
Old faces new places: Grading debuts on new teams
CurryWariiorsNuggets.jpg
04:21
Curry dominates as Warriors survive Nuggets in OT
nbc_bte_timbsvslakers_251024.jpg
02:23
Lakers vs. Timberwolves could go either way
nbc_bte_phxlac_251024.jpg
01:47
Krick: Take Suns to beat Clippers
nbc_bte_bosnyk_251024.jpg
01:53
Celtics a ‘popular bet’ vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
02:05
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
01:59
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_nba_offguardep3rockets_251023.jpg
19:02
Sengun is ‘on the cusp’ of being a top NBA big
nbc_nba_offguardep3wemby_251023.jpg
08:23
Wembanyama was ‘not human’ in eruption vs. Mavs
nbc_nba_offguardep3vjedgecombe_251023.jpg
10:41
Edgecombe ‘going to be’ great after historic debut
nbc_roto_terryrozier_251023.jpg
01:30
Rozier arrest thins already light Heat guard depth
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251023.jpg
01:31
Flagg fantasy managers shouldn’t panic after debut
nbc_roto_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
01:30
‘Expect a lot’ from 76ers’ Edgecombe after debut
nbc_nba_nbcscandel_251023.jpg
02:54
Billups, Rozier charged in NBA gambling scandal
nbc_nba_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
11:46
Edgecombe ‘was not rattled’ in historic debut
bucks_giannis.jpg
10:00
What is a ‘perfect season’ for Bucks, Wizards?
nbc_nba_gianniscomp_251023.jpg
03:07
Giannis goes buck wild with 37-point season opener
nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_wembyreax_251023.jpg
03:06
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetsatgsw_251023.jpg
02:24
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
nbc_bte_roto_okcatind_251023.jpg
02:09
Pacers face ‘tough test’ vs. OKC in Finals rematch
nbc_nba_pg_pormin_251022.jpg
01:54
HLs: T’wolves grind out tough road win in Portland
nbc_nba_sacvsphx_251022.jpg
02:04
HLs: Booker shines as Suns edge Kings in win
nbc_nba_sasvsdal_251022.jpg
02:15
HLs: Wemby’s 40 for Spurs spoils Flagg’s debut
nbc_nba_pg_lacutah_2510122.jpg
01:58
HLs: Jazz blow out Clippers to open campaign
nbc_nba_pg_detchi_251022.jpg
01:56
HLs: Bulls hang on vs. Pistons to open season
nbc_nba_pg_bkncha_251022.jpg
01:59
HLs: Hornets win in season-opener against Nets
nbc_nba_pg_phiceltics_251022.jpg
02:00
HLs: Sixers hang on for thrilling win in Boston
nbc_nba_pg_clenyk_251022.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Knicks open season with win vs. Cavs

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_ornstein_251024.jpg
05:54
West Ham are ‘sleepwalking into a crisis’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251024.jpg
03:11
Take the under for Taylor’s rushing attempts
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251024.jpg
07:09
Commanders’ injuries beginning to pile up
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251024.jpg
05:18
Allgeier is ‘viable’ flex pick vs. Dolphins
week8injuries.jpg
12:44
Commanders’ Daniels headlines Week 8 injuries
nbc_ffhh_backfielduncertainty_251024.jpg
06:44
Concern for Wentz, Vikings’ backfield after loss
laddreplacer.jpg
09:50
McConkey, Chargers take down Vikings in Week 8
nbc_bte_bestbets_251024.jpg
01:57
Consider taking Cowboys, Taylor’s under in Week 8
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251024.jpg
02:16
Take Steichen, Shanahan to win coach of year award
nbc_bte_commanderschiefs_251024.jpg
01:54
Bet on over when Chiefs host Commanders on Monday
nbc_golf_lpga_internatcrownrd2hl_251024.jpg
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
nbc_dps_windhortsintv_251024.jpg
13:50
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
nbc_dps_curryimportance_251024.jpg
05:07
Warriors ‘need’ to build Curry’s statue now
oly_gamrn_worlds_whittenburg_251024.jpg
10:25
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
44
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
04:33
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
oly_gawub_worlds_nemour_251024.jpg
11:42
Nemour outclasses the field for bars world title
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
08:56
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_nbagambling_251024.jpg
15:29
Inside information in gambling a threat to leagues
nbc_pft_steelerspackers_251024.jpg
02:57
Who has most at stake in Packers vs. Steelers?
nbc_pft_opticalillusion_251024.jpg
08:44
NFL says Reichard’s wire kick an optical illusion
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_251024.jpg
04:43
Could struggling Vikings bring Cousins home?
nbc_pft_rodgersvspackers_251024.jpg
06:11
Rodgers reflective about good times with Packers
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_251024.jpg
06:33
Vikings need to see what they have in McCarthy
oly_gamph_worlds_hong_251024.jpg
09:02
Yanming wins pommel horse title after tiebreaker
nbc_pft_travelproblems_251024.jpg
12:25
How scheduling issues affected Vikings-Chargers
nbc_pft_herbertelite_251024.jpg
05:37
Herbert looks like an elite QB vs. Vikings
oly_gawvt_worlds_angelinamelnikova_251024.jpg
11:52
Melnikova adds vault gold to all-around title
nbc_pft_wentzstruggle_251024.jpg
11:32
Time for Vikings to ‘pull the plug’ on Wentz
oly_gamfx_worlds_jakejarman_251024.jpg
11:57
Jarman, Whitehouse combine for 1-2 floor finish