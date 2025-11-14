 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional Practice
Kennard Davis Jr. of No. 7 BYU arrested on suspicion of DUI
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Buccaneers vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers
Marchand reaches 1,000 points, Reinhart scores twice as Panthers beat Capitals 6-3

Top Clips

nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
nbc_roto_paolo_251114.jpg
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251114.jpg
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional Practice
Kennard Davis Jr. of No. 7 BYU arrested on suspicion of DUI
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Buccaneers vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers
Marchand reaches 1,000 points, Reinhart scores twice as Panthers beat Capitals 6-3

Top Clips

nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
nbc_roto_paolo_251114.jpg
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251114.jpg
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Johnson 'approaching superstar status' for Hawks

November 14, 2025 02:11 PM
Noah Rubin breaks down Jalen Johnson's superb game against the Utah Jazz and discusses the Hawks' outlook with Trae Young's impending return.

Related Videos

nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
04:44
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
nbc_roto_paolo_251114.jpg
01:30
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251114.jpg
01:24
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
nbc_nba_questions_251114.jpg
09:52
Which teams could trade for Kings star Sabonis?
nbc_nba_jerseys_251114.jpg
09:54
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 2
nbc_nba_draftkings_251114.jpg
04:52
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors
nbc_nba_jerseys3_241114.jpg
10:00
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 3
netsjersey.jpg
07:46
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 1
nbc_roto_warriors_251114.jpg
02:01
Warriors slow start to games will hurt them vs. SA
nbc_roto_clippersmavs_251114.jpg
02:03
Why betting Clippers vs. Mavericks can be tricky
nbc_bte_mianyk_251114.jpg
01:38
Brunson being out will result in low scoring game
nbc_nba_jazzhawks_251114.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
nbc_nba_sunspacers_251114.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
nbc_offguard_2026draftclass_251113.jpg
19:01
Why 2026 NBA Draft class will be special
nbc_offguard_nicoharrison_251113.jpg
22:19
Analyzing Mavs’ decision to fire GM Harrison
nbc_offguard_cadecunningham_251113.jpg
14:01
Assessing Cunningham’s ascension with Pistons
nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
01:14
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
01:13
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
nbc_roto_bradleybeal_251113.jpg
01:27
Clippers’ Beal out for season with hip fracture
nbc_bte_cotyv2_251113.jpg
01:55
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
nbc_nba_notbmvp_251113.jpg
05:57
Is Jokic making Nuggets look ‘as scary’ as OKC?
nbc_nba_notbqueen_251113.jpg
02:33
Queen showed his ‘full repertoire’ against POR
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251113.jpg
04:24
Markkanen to stay hot after bounce back game
nbc_nba_notbadrumors_251113.jpg
16:31
Exploring potential trades for Mavs’ Davis
nbc_nba_clippersvsnuggets_251113.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Jokic drops 55 as DEN beats LAC
nbc_nba_atlsac_251112.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Hawks dominant in win over Kings
nbc_nba_okcandlakers_251113.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Thunders cruise past Lakers
nbc_nba_hornetsvsbucks_251112.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Hornets top Giannis-less Bucks
nbc_nba_phxvdalv2_251112.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Suns win as Mavericks’ woes continue

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_patriotsjetsrecap_251114.jpg
07:09
Patriots continue to impress during winning streak
nbc_roto_genosmith_251114.jpg
01:27
Raiders’ Smith not on injury report vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251114.jpg
03:10
Smith, Marks are best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
nbc_ffhh_budlight_251114.jpg
05:25
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 11
para_cumix_trials_game1_251114.jpg
06:23
Dwyer/Emt move closer to Paralympic qualification
rashid_shaheed.jpg
04:06
Shaheed, Lockett, Dortch are intriguing flex plays
nbc_golf_kordainterview_251114.jpg
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
nbc_ffhh_davismills_251114.jpg
03:43
Mills is ‘a viable QB2' for Texans offense
nbc_ffhh_49ersbucsinjuries_251114.jpg
04:38
Reacting to Buccaneers and 49ers injury news
nbc_ffhh_jetscatchers_251114.jpg
04:37
Jets’ pass catchers struggle without Wilson
nbc_dps_patbensoninterview_251114.jpg
08:49
Curry, Under Armour part ways
nbc_roto_henderson_251114.jpg
01:20
Pats’ Henderson ‘pushing for’ fantasy RB1 status
nbc_roto_laporta_251114.jpg
01:23
What LaPorta missing Week 11 would mean for Lions
nbc_ffhh_treveyondiggs_251114.jpg
08:21
Takeaways from Patriots offense in TNF win
nbc_dps_gronkinterview_251114.jpg
09:42
Gronk sees similarities between Maye and Brady
nbc_dps_baseballmvp_251114.jpg
08:48
Should Judge have won AL MVP over Raleigh?
nbc_roto_bestbets_251114.jpg
01:33
Eagles, Steelers highlight best bets in Week 11
nbc_golf_dpwtrd2_251114.jpg
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_bte_bestbets11_251114.jpg
02:10
Smith receiving yards, Seahawks lead best bets
nbc_bte_dallv_251114.jpg
01:33
Lean Cowboys and the over vs. Raiders on MNF
nbc_bte_detphi_251114.jpg
02:02
Eagles-Lions could go either way on Sunday night
nbc_golf_kaitrumpintvwhls_251114.jpg
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
nbc_golf_rory18thhole_251114.jpg
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
10:00
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
05:14
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_golf_rosefleetwood_251114.jpg
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
04:35
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards
nbc_pft_wk11previewsv2_251114.jpg
06:55
Identifying Week 11 matchups with most at stake
nbc_pft_treveyontalk_251114.jpg
06:03
Patriots ‘have something’ with rookie RB Henderson