HLs: Hornets halt Raptors' win streak with OT win

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Pavia passes, runs for TDs as No. 12 Vanderbilt beats in-state rival No. 18 Tennessee 45-24
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Malik Benson’s late touchdown cements No. 5 Oregon’s 26-14 win over Washington
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mateer throws late TD pass, No. 8 Oklahoma beats LSU 17-13 to likely secure playoff spot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Edwards, Wolves outlast Celtics in tight win
Highlights: Penn State dominates Sacred Heart
UCLA turns tide with TD after FG block
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Pavia passes, runs for TDs as No. 12 Vanderbilt beats in-state rival No. 18 Tennessee 45-24
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Malik Benson’s late touchdown cements No. 5 Oregon’s 26-14 win over Washington
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mateer throws late TD pass, No. 8 Oklahoma beats LSU 17-13 to likely secure playoff spot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Edwards, Wolves outlast Celtics in tight win
Highlights: Penn State dominates Sacred Heart
UCLA turns tide with TD after FG block
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Close
Watch Now
HLs: Hornets halt Raptors' win streak with OT win
November 29, 2025 09:01 PM
Led by Miles Bridges, the Hornets mounted a late rally to force overtime and secure a well-earned home win over the Raptors, who saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end.
Related Videos
01:59
HLs: Edwards, Wolves outlast Celtics in tight win
02:54
Davis’s return ‘a silver lining’ for Mavericks
02:00
Highlights: Lakers outlast Mavericks in LA
02:01
HLs: Grizzlies power past Clippers in second half
01:55
Highlights: Spurs storm back to stun Nuggets
01:59
Highlights: Jazz survive Kings fourth-quarter push
01:59
Highlights: Thunder topple Suns to clinch Group A
01:54
Highlights: Knicks win NBA Cup Group C vs. Bucks
01:52
Highlights: Magic conjure up road win vs. Pistons
01:58
Highlights: Hawks use hot second half to beat Cavs
02:00
Highlights: Pacers pummel Wizards in Indy
01:54
Highlights: Hornets hold off Bulls for gritty win
01:56
Highlights: 76ers earn road win vs. Nets
01:57
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
02:00
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
01:59
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
01:57
Highlights: Heat escape Bucks at home in NBA Cup
01:59
Highlights: OKC capitalizes on T-Wolves slow start
01:54
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
01:57
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
01:54
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
02:00
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
08:27
Where does Paul rank among point guards all-time?
06:15
Ball has no excuses with Hornets’ improved roster
12:07
Ja’s jabs at Klay ‘rubbed a lot of people wrong’
06:31
Why Magic shouldn’t trade Banchero despite success
01:41
Black surging for Magic with Banchero out
01:43
Dončić’s fantasy production is sustainable
01:40
Davis could be back this weekend for Dallas
09:53
Andresen thankful for this era of basketball
Latest Clips
03:22
Highlights: Penn State dominates Sacred Heart
01:16
UCLA turns tide with TD after FG block
52
Miller gets USC going vs. UCLA
03:02
Who deserves final at-large CFP bid?
05:44
HLs: Southern takes Grambling in Bayou Classic
12:04
PL Update: Fulham stun Spurs, City survive Leeds
01:22
McNair on Southern’s comeback win at Bayou Classic
04:40
Frank criticizes fans booing Vicario during loss
10:39
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Fulham Matchweek 13
02:40
‘Very disappointing’ Spurs fall to Fulham at home
06:51
Robinson earns giant slalom win at Copper Mountain
16:04
Battle of the Bands at 2025 Bayou Classic
01:03
Kudus’ volley brings Spurs within one of Fulham
01:29
Wilson thumps Fulham 2-0 in front of Spurs
01:06
Tete’s deflected effort gives Fulham lead v. Spurs
02:29
Woltemade, Thiaw react to Newcastle’s win
13:15
Extended HLs: Everton v. Newcastle Matchweek 13
02:47
Is Barry good enough for Everton?
01:15
‘Married for life!': PL fans discuss their fandom
13:32
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: RSA 73, WAL 0
47
Dewsbury-Hall’s tidy finish puts Everton on board
01:54
Thiaw’s double gives Newcastle 4-0 lead v. Everton
01:36
Woltemade chips Pickford to put Newcastle 3-0 up
01:23
Miley doubles Newcastle’s advantage over Everton
10:57
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Bournemouth MWK 13
11:09
Extended HLs: Man City v. Leeds Matchweek 13
53
Thiaw heads Newcastle in front of Everton
11:57
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Burnley Matchweek 13
02:07
Cook sent off in 96th minute against Sunderland
01:14
Foden drills Man City 3-2 ahead in 91st minute
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue