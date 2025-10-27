 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: Ball powers Hornets to win vs. Wizards

October 26, 2025 09:10 PM
LaMelo Ball records a 38-13-13 triple double to help the Charlotte Hornets run away from the Washington Wizards with a second half surge.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_timberwolvespacers_251026.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves hold off Pacers
nbc_nba_milvscle_251026.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Cavs hand Bucks first loss of season
nbc_nba_nykvsmia_251026.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Powell powers Heat past Knicks
nbc_nba_bosvsdet_251026.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Pistons top still-winless Celtics
nbc_nba_nets_spurs_hl_251026.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Spurs shut down Nets comeback
nbc_nba_phxvsden_251025.jpg
01:50
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets dominate Suns
nbc_nba_indvsmem_251025.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies drop Pacers in blowout win
nbc_nba_chavsphi_251025.jpg
01:52
Highlights: 76ers hold off Hornets in thriller
nbc_nba_okcvsatl_251025.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Thunder handle Hawks in road win
nbc_nba_chivsorl_251025.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Giddey, Jones lead Bulls past Magic
nbc_nba_phxvslac_251024.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Clippers beat Suns as Harden drops 30
nbc_nba_minvslal_251024.jpg
02:02
HLs: Doncic goes for 49, Lakers wax Timberwolves
nbc_nba_gswvspor_251024.jpg
01:59
HLs: Trail Blazers scorch Warriors in Portland
nbc_nba_utahvssac_251024.jpg
02:01
Highlights: LaVine, Kings hold off Jazz
nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
01:50
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
01:50
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
01:44
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller
nbc_nba_pg_atlorlando_251024.jpg
01:59
HLs: Hawks down Magic in thrilling comeback win
nbc_nba_pg_bosnyk_251024.jpg
01:59
Highlights: KAT, Brunson power Knicks past Celtics
nbc_nba_miavsmem_251024.jpg
02:02
HLs: Heat destroy Grizzlies in huge road win
nbc_nba_clevsbkn_251024.jpg
01:57
HLs: Mitchell, Cavs hold off feisty Nets for win
nbc_nba_milvstor_251024.jpg
02:01
HLs: Bucks battle back against Raptors for win
nbc_roto_nembhard_251024.jpg
01:21
Nembhard injury could present ‘challenges’ for IND
nbc_roto_aarongordon_251024.jpg
01:20
Nuggets F Gordon scores 50 in win over Warriors
nbc_roto_shai_251024.jpg
01:17
SGA scores career-high 55 points in win vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_notbgoodtakebadtake_251024.jpg
09:58
Good take bad take: Is Brooks a ‘culture shifter?’
nbc_nba_fanfavorites_251024.jpg
09:53
Fan Friday: Whose stock is up early?
nbc_nba_thunderpacersrecap_251024.jpg
02:29
SGA and Thunder defeat Pacers in Finals rematch
nbc_nba_playersonnewteams_241024.jpg
09:57
Old faces new places: Grading debuts on new teams
CurryWariiorsNuggets.jpg
04:21
Curry dominates as Warriors survive Nuggets in OT

Latest Clips

nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
01:12
Kraft makes sensational 59-yard play
nbc_fnia_afc_251026.jpg
02:44
Colts, Broncos, Patriots shine atop AFC
nbc_snf_pittd1_251026.jpg
48
Metcalf works inside to nab TD pass from Rodgers
nbc_snf_gbptd1_251026.jpg
44
Kraft storms into end zone for first TD of night
nbc_fnia_floriosaquan_251026.jpg
26
NFL Week 8 injury updates: Skattebo, Saquon
nbc_fnia_floriolamar_251026.jpg
01:36
Inside Ravens’ injury-report issue with Lamar
nbc_nascar_martinsvillehit_251026.jpg
03:10
Byron delivers from post position at Martinsville
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_brennanintv_251026.jpg
02:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251026.jpg
14:04
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251026.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Martinsville playoffs
nbc_nas_logano_251026.jpg
01:16
Logano: Championship hopes ending ‘stings’
nbc_nas_elliott_251026.jpg
54
Elliott falls short of the Championship 4
nbc_nas_gordon_251026.jpg
02:29
Gordon ‘saw a fire’ in Hendrick team
nbc_nas_bell_251026.jpg
01:14
Bell kept ‘falling backwards’ at Martinsville
nbc_nas_blaney_251026.jpg
01:39
Blaney ‘just got loose’ down Martinsville stretch
nbc_nas_larson_251026.jpg
01:39
Larson: Byron’s Martinsville win was ‘awesome’
nbc_nas_byron_251026.jpg
01:49
Byron: ‘Things have a way of working out’
nbc_soc_uswntport_251026.jpg
12:50
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)
nbc_nas_cupmville_251026.jpg
14:48
Highlight: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Martinsville
nbc_soc_espuswntusagoal3_251026.jpg
55
Coffey scores to give U.S. 3-1 lead over Portugal
nbc_nfl_glennpresser_251026.jpg
57
Glenn: Mangold was ‘true Jet, through and through’
nbc_nfl_stroudpresser_251026.jpg
50
Stroud questions having ‘kind of’ a complete game
nbc_nfl_mayenepresser_251026.jpg
38
Maye: McDaniels ‘made it easy for me’ in 3Q
GettyImages-2243291282_copy.jpg
05:13
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
nbc_soc_espuswntusagoal1_251026.jpg
01:07
Moultrie opens scoring for USWNT against Portugal
nbc_soc_uswntportgoal1V2_251036.jpg
01:17
Silva scores header for Portugal four minutes in
nbc_soc_espuswntusagoal2_251036.jpg
01:26
Moultrie scores brace in first half vs. Portugal
nbc_pl_plupdate_251026.jpg
10:44
PL Update: Arsenal top table as Man City stumble
nbc_pl_thomasfrank_251026.jpg
01:36
Frank ‘very happy’ with Spurs’ performance