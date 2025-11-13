Highlights: Reed, Robinson lead Pistons past Bulls

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 MLB MVP Awards: Judge and Raleigh headline AL showdown as Ohtani chases history in NL
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal becomes the 12th pitcher to win consecutive Cy Young Awards
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 11: Marvin Harrison Jr. out; updates on J.K. Dobbins, Joe Burrow
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Celtics cruise to win over Grizzlies
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 MLB MVP Awards: Judge and Raleigh headline AL showdown as Ohtani chases history in NL
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal becomes the 12th pitcher to win consecutive Cy Young Awards
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 11: Marvin Harrison Jr. out; updates on J.K. Dobbins, Joe Burrow
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Celtics cruise to win over Grizzlies
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TUNE IN
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Close
Watch Now
Highlights: Reed, Robinson lead Pistons past Bulls
November 12, 2025 09:51 PM
With the help of high scoring efforts from Paul Reed and Duncan Robinson, the Detroit Pistons earned a home win against the Chicago Bulls.
Related Videos
01:59
Highlights: Celtics cruise to win over Grizzlies
01:29
What Green’s injury means for Suns’ Allen, Brooks
01:24
Bailey better suited in 9-cat formats now starting
01:42
Embiid remains ‘hard to trust’ in fantasy
10:20
Giannis ‘doing more with less’ supporting talent
09:34
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore
04:55
Back over on Doncic points, Jokic rebounds
09:58
Jackson Jr., Bane among early-season letdowns
09:28
Avdija, Duren among early-season standouts
02:10
LAL is a ‘cover machine,’ but OKC has been a force
01:58
Eye surging Knicks to cover vs. Magic
01:11
Crawford: There’s nothing Jokic can’t do
03:23
Murray, Jokic ready to go early and often for DEN
01:31
Jokic: Nuggets are playing ‘the right way’
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets close out Kings in fourth
01:57
Highlights: Jazz race past Pacers
01:42
76ers’ win vs Celtics hinged on Edwards, Drummond
02:00
Highlights: SGA, Chet pace OKC blowout of GSW
01:59
Highlights: 76ers down Celtics in final seconds
01:37
76ers ‘believed in’ Edwards against Celtics
01:38
Oubre Jr. ‘stayed ready’ to seal 76ers win vs BOS
41
Maxey: ‘Our Joes did a good job’ against Celtics
20
Edgecombe’s block leads to Edwards’ automatic 3
01:54
Highlights: Raptors take down Nets in Brooklyn
02:03
Highlights: Brunson’s 32 leads NYK past MEM
41
Grimes drills buzzer beater from half court
03:43
2026 NBA All-Star Game format revealed
05:11
Carter reveals ideal 2026 slam dunk contest picks
03:04
Maxey’s awareness leading to explosive start
05:13
Expect Mavs to ‘stand pat’ after Harrison firing
Latest Clips
16:20
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
05:16
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
02:03
Strong continues to break out for Rutgers
07:30
Is Morant ‘on strike’ to get traded from Memphis?
13:43
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
09:12
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
01:37
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB
14:02
How Doncic trade tanked Harrison’s reputation
01:24
Meyers’ fantasy value is expected to increase
16:39
NASCAR’s biggest and wildest crashes of 2025
01:14
Dobbins’ injury will ‘vault’ Harvey into RB2 range
07:23
NFL takes: Allen the new Rivers, NE are contenders
01:28
Winston to start with Dart in concussion protocol
01:20
Harrison Jr. out after appendicitis surgery
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
15:29
Campbell taking over play calling is ‘a bold move’
08:53
Sit Pollard and Worthy, start Flowers and Pitts
08:49
Why NBA All-Star Game format is a slam dunk
06:58
Sit DEN’s Nix and SEA’s Walker, start TB’s White
04:51
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
05:42
Fantasy impacts of Winston starting Week 11
07:37
Arkansas, Virginia Tech lead underdog picks
08:18
Harrison had appendicitis surgery, out for Week 11
04:58
Texas vs. Georgia has ‘so many different layers’
04:23
QB matchup could make difference in OU vs. Bama
05:29
How much does Notre Dame game mean to Pittsburgh?
05:55
Can Duke take advantage of chaotic ACC?
05:47
Analyzing latest College Football Playoff rankings
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue