MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
NASCAR talks to Cup crew chiefs about discussing points with drivers during race
NASCAR Xfinity SeriesFocused Health 302
Las Vegas Xfinity results: Aric Almirola scores third victory of the season
Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 6: Kyler Murray’s foot injury, Dalton Kincaid updates

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohio_ill_251011.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois
nbc_nba_pg_chavdal_251011.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Mavericks
nbc_cfb_hcrileyintvv2_251011.jpg
Riley, USC ‘weren’t going to be denied’ vs. UM

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Grizzlies

October 11, 2025 10:45 PM
Despite being outscored in the fourth, the Hawks did just enough to take down the Grizzlies on Saturday, where Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis led the way for Atlanta.

nbc_nba_pg_chavdal_251011.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_okcvind_251011.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_pg_bostorame_251010.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_sacporame_251010.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason HLs: Kings vs. Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pg_orlvsphiv4_251010.jpg
02:04
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_utavsan_251010.jpg
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
nbc_roto_playerprops_251010.jpg
02:56
Leverage undervalued defenders in NBA player props
nbc_roto_nbasidestotals_251010.jpg
03:04
Predict game pace when betting NBA sides, totals
nbc_roto_nbafuturemarkets_251010.jpg
02:14
Back ‘high-variance’ teams for strong NBA futures
nbc_nba_netsvssunshls_251010.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Suns vs. Nets
okc_highlight_mpx.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Thunder
cavs_mpx.jpg
01:47
NBA Preseason Highlights: Cavaliers vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_pg_detmil_251009.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_pg_minnyk_251009.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_lebronout_251009.jpg
01:33
Lakers can withstand LeBron’s absence with Luka
nbc_nba_ingramcomp_251009.jpg
01:33
Ingram’s 21 points power Raptors to win over Kings
nbc_nba_durantcomp_251009.jpg
01:40
Durant scores 20 in Rockets preseason win vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_baileycomp_251009.jpg
02:23
Bailey tallies 25 points in Jazz preseason debut
nbc_nba_pg_torvsac_251008(2).jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porgsw_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_bosmem_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_pg_utavhou_v2_251008.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Rockets
nbc_nba_pg_sanvmia_v2_251008.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Spurs vs. Heat
nbc_nba_edwardscomp_251008.jpg
01:27
Edwards tallies 17 points, 2 assists vs. Pacers
nbc_bte_mvpfavoritesv3_251008.jpg
01:50
SGA, Brunson headline early 2026 NBA MVP best bets
nbc_nba_buzeliscomp_251008.jpg
01:22
Buzelis nets 19 for Bulls in preseason vs. Cavs
nbc_nba_pg_indvmin_v2_251007.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Timberwolves
nbc_nba_pg_clechi_postgamewrapup_v2_251007.jpg
01:04
Bulls, Cavaliers tested by late game situations
nbc_nba_pg_clevschihl_251007.jpg
04:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Cavaliers
Screenshot_2025-10-07_222212_copy.jpg
01:23
Clutch blocks seal Bulls’ preseason win over Cavs

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_ohio_ill_251011.jpg
05:02
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois
nbc_cfb_hcrileyintvv2_251011.jpg
01:57
Riley, USC ‘weren’t going to be denied’ vs. UM
nbc_cfb_maiavaintv_251011.jpg
01:24
Maiava on Miller’s big night: ‘It’s what he does’
nbc_cfb_usctd4_251011.jpg
01:28
Jackson scampers away to put USC up 18
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251011.jpg
01:08
Cignetti, Sarkisian prove their mettle in Week 7
nbc_rtf_ndcolorado_251011.jpg
03:57
What do Notre Dame, Colorado wins open up?
nbc_rtf_franklinpsu_251011.jpg
04:53
‘No way forward’ for Franklin at Penn State
nbc_cfb_umichtd2_251011.jpg
46
Marsh takes Underwood pass 69 yards for TD
nbc_rtf_indianaoregon_251011.jpg
03:47
Indiana secures program-defining win over Oregon
nbc_rtf_texasok_251011.jpg
02:08
Manning encouraging in Texas’ win over Oklahoma
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
nbc_cfb_usctd3_251011.jpg
01:42
Miller breaks free for 49-yard run to set up TD
nbc_cfb_bestfbteam_251011.jpg
03:40
Who is the best team in college football?
nbc_cfb_usctd2_251011.jpg
02:06
Lemon lays out for go-ahead touchdown before half
nbc_cfb_umichtd1_251011.jpg
01:26
Underwood lasers tying TD to McCulley
nbc_cfb_usctd1_251011.jpg
33
Maiava finds Lane to get USC on the board
nbc_cfb_iuorehl_251011.jpg
04:06
Highlights: Indiana upsets Oregon on the road
oly_sww100br_douglasswin_251011.jpg
06:26
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
nbc_cfb_notredamencstate_251011.jpg
10:24
Highlights: Notre Dame pulls away from NC State
oly_sww50bu_walshwinnewwr_251011.jpg
05:23
Walsh smashes world record in 50m butterfly
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
05:27
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
08:08
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
nbc_volleyball_ucla_usc_251011.jpg
09:45
Highlights: UCLA downs No. 22 USC in straight sets
oly_stw1000m_courtneywin_251011.jpg
04:47
Sarault strikes gold in 1000m short track victory
nbc_golf_kftday3_251011.jpg
12:03
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_cfb_paulingtd_251011.jpg
47
Pauling’s score extends ND’s lead over NC State
oly_stm500m_williamwin_251011.jpg
04:46
Rim finds extra gear for 1500m short track win
nbc_cfb_nd4thdowntd_251011.jpg
01:29
Notre Dame cashes in after fourth-down conversion
nbc_nas_vegastease_251011.jpg
01:11
Stakes are high in NASCAR playoff race at Vegas
nbc_cfb_ncstatetd1_251011.jpg
45
Bailey finds Anderson for long TD to even score