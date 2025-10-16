NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Guerrero, Springer sparks Blue Jays, who hit 5 HRs and cut Mariners’ ALCS lead to 2-1 with 13-4 rout
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Linebacker Shadarius Toodle Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
USC Commit Brandon Lockhart Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Guerrero, Springer sparks Blue Jays, who hit 5 HRs and cut Mariners’ ALCS lead to 2-1 with 13-4 rout
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Linebacker Shadarius Toodle Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
USC Commit Brandon Lockhart Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Programming Alert
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock opening night, Oct. 21, with Thunder vs. Rockets, Warriors vs. Lakers
Close
Watch Now
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
October 16, 2025 01:10 AM
The Dallas Mavericks overwhelm the Lakers in the fourth quarter, outscoring Los Angeles 37-8 in the final frame to win their final preseason game in Las Vegas.
Related Videos
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
01:17
Kalkbrenner pick sets off NBC Sports mock drafters
01:37
Who wins the Pacific Division this season?
01:55
NBA Preseason HLs: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Suns
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Nuggets
04:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Bucks
01:20
Thunder-Bucks recap: SGA ‘at peace’ with game
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Pelicans
54
Carlson: Thunder are ‘executing to our standards’
11
Sims goes up for the alley-oop from Anthony
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Cavaliers
03:03
Thunder setting the tone with tenacious defense
32
SGA’s creativity leads to and-one opportunity
17
Wallace’s lockdown defense leads to easy slam
09
Trent battles defenders for beautiful finish
33
Giannis shows the flex after ferocious and-one
01:36
Caruso: Thunder working to ‘fine tune everything’
02:02
Take Raptors to surprise, Nets to falter this year
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
09:21
Can Young elevate the Hawks into contenders?
08:43
Nuggets, Thunder top teams in Western Conference
06:24
Rivers: Flagg is going to be ‘special’ in the NBA
06:56
Mobley, Banchero headline next generation of stars
12:42
Rivers ‘really excited’ for 2025-26 NBA season
04:39
Giannis cloud hangs over Bucks in 2025-26 season
05:23
Why players are closely eyeing Kawhi, LAC saga
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Jazz
Latest Clips
02:33
How Lemon has been a ‘superstar playmaker’ for USC
01:14
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
01:11
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
01:16
Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries
11:03
Start Warren, sit Brown in Week 7 fantasy lineups
05:07
Buccaneers’ Evans is a fantasy buy-low target
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
02:25
Maye worth an MVP bet with Patriots atop AFC East
06:45
Can Lions’ Williams be trusted in Week 7 lineups?
02:01
LV’s Jeanty among fantasy’s top RBs since Week 4
04:37
Consider trading away Lions’ Gibbs in fantasy?
12:53
Has Tua earned right to criticize team publicly?
07:04
Fields a fantasy QB1 in Week 7 despite struggles
02:04
Take RB Blaylock’s under, Arkansas this weekend
02:30
Chiefs’ Rice a top-20 fantasy WR for season debut
02:31
‘Time to trade’ for Croskey-Merritt in fantasy
02:07
Can USC cover spread against Notre Dame?
03:26
DP World India Championship presents challenges
01:50
Target under when Iowa hosts struggling Penn State
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
07:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 3
01:47
Will Ole Miss QB Chambliss stay hot vs. Georgia?
01:36
Bet on Miami RB Brown to rush for under 38.5 yards
03:47
Branch getting suspended ‘tough blow’ for Lions
04:55
Dungy: Titans fired Callahan ‘a little too soon’
13:27
Are 1-5 Ravens or 4-1 Steelers a bigger surprise?
06:44
Are the Chiefs ‘back’ as Super Bowl contenders?
07:38
Eagles, Bills showing concerning signs
05:40
How McCaffrey can be the difference vs. Atlanta
03:45
California, Princeton lift St Andrews Links trophy
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue