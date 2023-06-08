Watch Now
Nuggets top Heat with Jokic's historic stat line
Dan Patrick recaps how the Nuggets defeated the Heat 109-94 in Game 3, where Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in the Finals.
Which NBA offseason moves are the best fit?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson analyze the biggest players on the move in the NBA offseason and how well they will fit in their new destination.
Kurt’s Korner: Evaluating NBA’s rising stars
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson run through some of the biggest NBA storylines, from the Rookie of the Year race to which new faces in new places will make the biggest impact.
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
Dan Patrick breaks down Victor Wembanyama's rare height and offers his take on how the NBA lists the heights of players.
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Dan Patrick discusses the realistic expectations of LeBron James and Bronny James playing together in the NBA, where Bronny could end up and speculates how many more years LeBron could play for the Lakers.
Patrick: ‘Bird would be better in today’s NBA’
Dan Patrick claims he believes Larry Bird would be better in today's NBA; Seton O'Connor counters back.
Wembanyama doesn’t need to bulk up in today’s NBA
Top draft pick Victor Wembanyama on "Good Morning America" rejected the notion that he must bulk up ahead of his rookie season, and Dan Patrick agrees that weight isn't an issue for the Spurs rookie in today's NBA.
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Spurs TV analyst and 2x NBA All-Star Sean Elliott joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Spurs' team dinner with Victor Wembanyama, How David Robinson and Tim Duncan played for so long and the adjustments Wemby needs to make.
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves and whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will -- and should -- be a part of it.
Global model producing ‘most complete’ NBA players
Seth Greenberg joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the wave of international talent coming to the NBA in recent years, Chris Paul's fit (or lack thereof) in Golden State and nicknames for Victor Wembanyama.
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
Dan Patrick analyzes Chris Paul's fit with Golden State after the Warriors landed him for Jordan Poole, a deal that should help the team retain Draymond Green.