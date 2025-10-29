 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Colts at Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball 2025 Third Base Breakdown: Junior Caminero emerges, 2026 rankings
Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Cathedral Catholic High School Defensive Back Honor Fa’alave-Johnson

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wrblinddates_251029.jpg
‘Better times ahead’ for Flowers in fantasy
pacheco_291025.jpg
Hunt, Smith worth rostering amid Pacheco injury
goff_291025.jpg
Goff a ‘low-end QB2' in fantasy rest of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Colts at Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball 2025 Third Base Breakdown: Junior Caminero emerges, 2026 rankings
Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Cathedral Catholic High School Defensive Back Honor Fa’alave-Johnson

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wrblinddates_251029.jpg
‘Better times ahead’ for Flowers in fantasy
pacheco_291025.jpg
Hunt, Smith worth rostering amid Pacheco injury
goff_291025.jpg
Goff a ‘low-end QB2' in fantasy rest of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Banchero, Magic 'due' for big performance

October 29, 2025 12:57 PM
Pierre Andresen looks at the player prop bets he likes for Wednesday's NBA slate using odds from DraftKings.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_tdupsegment2_251029.jpg
09:58
Flagg’s misfit role and more early overreactions
nbc_nba_tdupsegment1_251029.jpg
09:45
NBA overreactions: Spurs arrive, Maxey thrives
nbc_roto_bte_lakerstwolves_251029.jpg
01:51
Reaves’ playmaking could keep LAL vs. MIN close
nbc_roto_bte_cavsceltics_251029.jpg
01:49
Lean Cavs in injury-riddled matchup vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_nykmilhit_251029.jpg
01:11
Miller: Knicks are a ‘work in progress’
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_loadmanagementv2_251028.jpg
06:34
Breaking down state of load management in the NBA
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_251028.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors stifle the Clippers at home
hill_gannon.jpg
01:10
Warriors gave Clippers ‘everything they could’
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_curryintv_251028.jpg
01:49
Curry recaps GSW’s ‘great defensive performance’
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_butlerintv_251028.jpg
01:01
Butler: Warriors ‘challenged every shot’ vs. LAC
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_podbuzzer_251028.jpg
18
Podziemski beats the buzzer to end first quarter
brunson_giannis.jpg
02:00
Brunson, Giannis duel as Knicks fall to Bucks
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_251028.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Bucks surge past Knicks in second half
nbc_nba_sasokc_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:57
Highlights: SGA scores 31, Thunder take down Kings
nbc_nba_miacha_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat stay hot, destroy Hornets 144-117
nbc_nba_mj_insightstoexcellence_ep2_251028.jpg
03:23
MJ: Every game is an opportunity ‘to prove’
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_giannisintv_251028.jpg
01:28
‘Every possession counted’ for Bucks in win vs NYK
nbc_nba_phiwsh_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Maxey leads 76ers to overtime victory
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_giannis2wayplay_251028.jpg
24
Giannis makes his presence known on both ends
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_ballenergybrunson3_251028.jpg
20
Swift ball movement leads to Brunson three
Screenshot_2025-10-28_204325_copy.jpg
46
Trent Jr. swipes it away, draws contact for and-1
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_gamepreview_251028.jpg
03:16
Clippers must utilize their size against Warriors
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_bucksbreakdown_251028.jpg
03:32
Who can step up alongside Giannis with Bucks?
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_brunsonandknicksbreakdown_251028.jpg
04:11
Knicks’ consistency pivotal to success in 2025-26
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
01:33
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season
nbc_roto_maxey_251028.jpg
01:39
Maxey is the ‘driving force’ behind the 76ers
nbc_roto_lauri_251028.jpg
01:28
Markkanen proving to be a ‘tremendous investment’
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251028.jpg
01:05
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_nba_tuesdaypreview_251028.jpg
04:59
Knicks-Bucks, Zubac vs. Warriors are top matchups
nbc_nba_kuminga_251028.jpg
09:48
Kuminga, Kessler among most impressive players

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_wrblinddates_251029.jpg
04:09
‘Better times ahead’ for Flowers in fantasy
pacheco_291025.jpg
02:45
Hunt, Smith worth rostering amid Pacheco injury
goff_291025.jpg
02:48
Goff a ‘low-end QB2' in fantasy rest of season
nbc_bte_week10_251029.jpg
02:22
CFB Week 10 best bets: UMD WR Farooq, UM total
nbc_bte_oklahomaten_251029.jpg
02:22
Tennessee could have a ‘big night’ vs. Oklahoma
nbc_bte_pennstateohiostate_251029.jpg
01:55
Dalzell can’t back Penn State vs. Ohio State
nbc_bte_georgiaflorida_251029.jpg
02:10
Don’t sleep on Florida’s Lagway vs. Georgia
Dylan_Raiola_102925.jpg
01:57
Raiola’s under for rush yards vs. USC a ‘gift’
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
05:40
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
nbc_fnia_seahawkswash_251029.jpg
05:42
Commanders in must-win scenario against Seahawks
nbc_fnia_afcstuds_251029.jpg
05:40
Biggest AFC studs: Pats, Steelers, Colts, Broncos
nbc_fnia_referees_251029.jpg
07:47
NFL’s inconsistent officiating overshadows Week 8
GettyImages-2243445414_copy.jpg
07:33
Biggest NFC duds: Commanders, Vikings, Falcons
oly_ihwom_hhcoyneschofieldfeature_v2_251029.jpg
02:25
Hometown Hopefuls: Back to Kendall Coyne Schofield
nbc_roto_bte_broncostexans_251029.jpg
01:54
Texans ‘elite’ defense may expose Broncos offense
nbc_roto_bte_coltssteelers_251029.jpg
01:36
Take Colts’ ‘unstoppable’ offense to beat Steelers
Simms_on_dps_291025.jpg
18:54
Re-drafting 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class
nbc_pff_seahawkswash_251029.jpg
01:44
Players to watch in Seahawks-Commanders on SNF
nbc_pff_chiefsbills_251029.jpg
01:41
Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Bills
nbc_pff_uscnebraska_251029.jpg
01:13
Can Nebraska exploit USC’s run-funnel defense?
nbc_pff_rutgersillinois_251029.jpg
01:30
Opposite play styles to clash in Rutgers-Illinois
nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
05:04
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
01:16
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
nbc_cbb_rutpikiellintv_251029.jpg
08:16
Pikiell on Rutgers’ identity sans Harper & Bailey
nbc_cbb_inddevriesintv_251029.jpg
06:42
DeVries: Indiana will live and die by 3-pointer
vikings102925.jpg
02:44
Why Vikings must commit to the run game
nbc_pft_shough_251029.jpg
02:35
Analyzing Saints’ move to bench Rattler for Shough
nbc_pft_tomlinunbothered_251029.jpg
09:41
Tomlin seems ‘unbothered’ in press conferences
nbc_pft_rankings_251029.jpg
17:01
PFT power rankings: Top 11 stay put in Week 9
nbc_pft_afcnorthodds_251029.jpg
02:39
Ravens favored to win AFC North despite record