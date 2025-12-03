Curry a 'sneaker free agent' after UA split

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f2ce36f/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5600x3150+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2Fde%2F3d5b4e21413ebbf059697e3a3fac%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249790315
Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/344e0a3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fef%2Ffa%2Ffe27fff93bea241375643d72c17c%2Fflag-1920-pga-tour.jpg
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f2ce36f/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5600x3150+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2Fde%2F3d5b4e21413ebbf059697e3a3fac%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249790315
Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/344e0a3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fef%2Ffa%2Ffe27fff93bea241375643d72c17c%2Fflag-1920-pga-tour.jpg
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Curry a 'sneaker free agent' after UA split

December 3, 2025 12:35 PM
Pierre Andresent is keeping an eye on Steph Curry's shoe partnership status after the Warriors star parted ways with Under Armour.

Related Videos

nbc_enjoy_moreteamsquestions_251203.jpg
09:55
Hawks, Mavericks face new realities
nbc_nba_draftkingspick6_251203.jpg
04:56
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs
nbc_nba_whiparound_251203.jpg
10:09
What moves could put Pistons, Knicks over the top?
nbc_nba_giannisseg_251203.jpg
04:32
Are Bucks, Giannis headed for a split?
nbc_enjoy_whatsthenextmove_251203.jpg
09:52
What’s next for the Nuggets, Magic?
nbc_roto_porcle_251203.jpg
02:05
Take Trail Blazers to cover spread vs. Cavaliers
nbc_roto_miadal_251203.jpg
01:35
Expect Mavs-Heat to be close despite injuries
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_digitalhit_251202.jpg
01:06
Warriors showed heart, but OKC had ‘every answer’
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_jdubintv_251202.jpg
01:03
Williams: OKC’s depth, mental toughness is special
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_251202.jpg
01:58
HLs: Thunder beat Warriors for 13th straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_postgameokctalk_251202.jpg
03:32
OKC’s championship pedigree took over vs. Warriors
sga_intv.jpg
01:07
SGA: Thunder ‘stayed in the moment’ against GSW
nbc_nba_spursgrizz_251202.jpg
01:59
HLs: Spurs bounce back with win over Grizzlies
nbc_nba_wolvesnola_251202.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Wolves fend off Pelicans in OT clash
nbc_nba_nykbos_digitalhit_251202.jpg
01:37
‘Hustle plays’ the difference for Celtics vs. NYK
nbc_nba_browncomp_251202_copy.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Brown’s barrage nets 42 points vs. NYK
nbc_nba_nykbos_2min_251202.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Celtics down Knicks in 500th meeting
nbc_nba_celticsanalysis_251202.jpg
01:41
Brown showed ‘immaculate’ leadership against NYK
nbc_nba_mjinsights_ep3_251202.JPG
04:50
MJ’s love of the game ‘the basis’ of NBA career
nbc_nba_jayldenbrownintv_251202.jpg
45
Brown: Celtics are ‘getting better every day’
nbc_nba_porvstor_251202.jpg
01:56
HLs: Barnes shines as Raptors finish off Blazers
nbc_nba_wshvsphi_251202.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Maxey, 76ers breeze past Wizards
nbc_nba_lennyteaser_251201.jpg
36
Sunday Night Basketball debuts Feb. 1
nbc_nba_pritchard_251202.jpg
01:27
Celtics’ turnaround fueled by Pritchard’s growth
nbc_nba_playerawards_251202.jpg
01:29
Cunningham, Jokic among NBA Players of the Month
nbc_nba_nba2026_251202.jpg
39
LA Clippers launching All-Star Homecourt Hoops
nbc_nba_okcdefense_251202.jpg
02:33
Thunder ‘don’t have to work hard’ to get 70 wins
nbc_nba_okcpregame_251202.jpg
04:05
‘Dynamic’ SGA continues to add layers to game
nbc_nba_tradeseasonv2_251202.jpg
09:18
Will AD ‘generate the most buzz’ in trade season?
nbc_nba_mannix_okccompetition_251202.jpg
09:07
Nuggets, Lakers pose biggest threat to Thunder

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251203.jpg
01:01
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Brighton
nbc_pl_bha_goal2_251203.jpg
01:05
Torres’ own goal gifts Brighton 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:18
Merino heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251203.jpg
01:28
Van Hecke puts Brighton ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_rtf_secchamp_251203.jpg
02:25
Georgia has momentum heading into SEC Championship
nbc_rtf_big12champ_251203.jpg
04:03
Don’t count out BYU in rematch vs. Texas Tech
nbc_rtf_big10champ_251203.jpg
04:28
No. 1 OSU to face ‘resistance’ from No. 2 Indiana
nbc_ffhh_dstdraft_251203.jpg
02:32
NO, TB, MIA best D/ST fantasy playoff targets
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251203.jpg
02:30
Best bets: MIN, ARI schedules, HOU AFC South odds
nbc_enjoy_vanderbilt_251203.jpg
02:38
Vanderbilt races out to a fantastic start
nbc_ffhh_koco_qbrb_251203.jpg
09:25
Start Walker III, Warren, sit Mayfield, Marks
nbc_ffhh_koco_wr_251203.jpg
07:52
WR Thomas Jr. biggest fantasy ‘bust’ of the year?
nbc_ffhh_koco_te_251203.jpg
04:19
Falcons’ Pitts could find success vs. Seahawks D
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_251203.jpg
11:30
Evans’ return ‘ultimately good news’ for Mayfield
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251203.jpg
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_251203.jpg
01:54
Dinsick, Froton disagree on ACC Championship picks
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_roto_dukevir_251203.jpg
02:00
Will Duke or Virginia win ACC Championship?
nbc_roto_geovalab_251203.jpg
02:12
Can Georgia cover vs. Alabama in SEC Championship?
nbc_roto_byutexas_251203.jpg
01:54
Take Morton’s passing yards under in Big 12 title
nbc_roto_ohiovind_251203.jpg
02:28
Bet on under, Jackson in Big Ten Championship
DanielJonesColts12-3.jpg
01:44
Colts’ injuries cause ‘house of horrors’ vs. JAX
nbc_roto_denlv_251203.jpg
01:50
Lean Broncos because of Raiders’ poor offense
oly_ihwom_trashtalk_final.jpg
02:54
Trash talk’s an art form in Olympic women’s hockey
oly_ihwom_goaliecompilation_final.jpg
02:41
What does it take to be a women’s hockey goalie?
oly_bswmb_beijinglookback_final.jpg
09:14
For Humphries and Meyers-Taylor, patience paid off
CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
06:22
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’