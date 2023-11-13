 Skip navigation
golod_unc_signing
Ukrainian junior who came to U.S. last year signs to play college golf at UNC
Florida State v Pittsburgh
College Football Week 12 Best Bets: Michigan vs Maryland, Penn State vs Rutgers, plus Iowa, Pitt
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Keith Mitchell
The RSM Classic Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsv2_231113.jpg
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
nbc_golf_gt_lpgafinale_231113.jpg
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
nbc_ffhh_dk_mnf_231113.jpg
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
golod_unc_signing
Ukrainian junior who came to U.S. last year signs to play college golf at UNC
Florida State v Pittsburgh
College Football Week 12 Best Bets: Michigan vs Maryland, Penn State vs Rutgers, plus Iowa, Pitt
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Keith Mitchell
The RSM Classic Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsv2_231113.jpg
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
nbc_golf_gt_lpgafinale_231113.jpg
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
nbc_ffhh_dk_mnf_231113.jpg
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Why Maxey is extremely valuable in fantasy

November 13, 2023 11:30 AM
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is no longer sharing a backcourt with James Harden, which has seemingly played a factor in his increased fantasy production thus far.
Up Next
nbc_nba_yahoo_maysv2_231113.jpg
0:56
Mays is a strong waiver wire pickup in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_claxtonyahoo_231113.jpg
1:06
Claxton’s positives outweigh negatives in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikebreeninterview_231109.jpg
12:56
Breen: It’s ‘okay’ Wembanyama underwhelmed at MSG
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_rookieoftheyearconvov2_231108.jpg
2:10
Blazers’ Henderson faces uphill climb in ROY race
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_mccolumfallout_231108.jpg
2:41
Target Hawkins in fantasy after McCollum’s injury
Now Playing
nbc_dps_hardendebut_231107.jpg
2:53
Analyzing Harden’s Clippers debut
Now Playing
nbc_roto_yahoo_jalenjohnson_231106.jpg
1:10
Hawks’ Johnson should be rostered in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_brooksyahoo_231106.jpg
1:12
Brooks has been a huge surprise in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_westbrook_231107.jpg
1:11
Why Westbrook should be held on to in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_banchero_231107.jpg
1:22
Banchero making the most of fantasy opportunities
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_ayton_231106.jpg
1:12
Ayton’s play should encourage fantasy managers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_wembanyamayahoo_231106.jpg
1:08
Wembanyama already a fantasy basketball force
Now Playing