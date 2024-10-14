Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 13 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal DQ to Alex Bowman after “avoidable” infraction
NBA: San Antonio Spurs-Media Day
Fantasy basketball Top 10 centers: 2024-25 Draft Kit, player profiles, stats, projections
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vtrswodksf2gv2vw3vjd
Midwest Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_smith_241014.jpg
Analyzing Smith’s dominance for Ohio State
matt_mccarty.jpg
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 13 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal DQ to Alex Bowman after “avoidable” infraction
NBA: San Antonio Spurs-Media Day
Fantasy basketball Top 10 centers: 2024-25 Draft Kit, player profiles, stats, projections
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vtrswodksf2gv2vw3vjd
Midwest Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_smith_241014.jpg
Analyzing Smith’s dominance for Ohio State
matt_mccarty.jpg
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1

October 14, 2024 04:04 PM
See the best shots and moments from the opening round of the St. Andrews Links Collegiate 2024 at St Andrews Links in St Andrews, Scotland.