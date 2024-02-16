Clark 'grateful' after record-breaking moment

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tiger takes spotlight while Cantlay takes lead at Genesis Invitational
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tyler Reddick wins first Duel race, Jimmie Johnson locks into Daytona 500
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Top Clips
Clark efficient in record-breaking mission
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
Clark breaks NCAA women’s career scoring record
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tiger takes spotlight while Cantlay takes lead at Genesis Invitational
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tyler Reddick wins first Duel race, Jimmie Johnson locks into Daytona 500
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Top Clips
Clark efficient in record-breaking mission
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
Clark breaks NCAA women’s career scoring record
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Clark 'grateful' after record-breaking moment
February 15, 2024 08:52 PM
Newly-minted NCAA Division I women's all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark reacts to her record-breaking moment at halftime of Iowa's game against Michigan.
Close Ad