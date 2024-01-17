 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

Top Clips

nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurray_240116.jpg
Murray resetting goals following Sony Open win
nbc_golf_gc_xanderschauffele_240116.jpg
Schauffele taking things day-to-day in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

Top Clips

nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurray_240116.jpg
Murray resetting goals following Sony Open win
nbc_golf_gc_xanderschauffele_240116.jpg
Schauffele taking things day-to-day in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win

January 16, 2024 09:08 PM
Zach Edey and Matt Painter both see the importance of Purdue’s win over rival Indiana, but also see plenty of room for improvement as Purdue continues its season.