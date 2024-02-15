 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Starting lineup for Daytona 500 qualifying races
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin prioritizes giant slalom, slalom looking ahead to return
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Joey Logano charges to Daytona 500 pole

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_holmescomp_240214.jpg
Highlights: Indiana’s Holmes drops 24 v. Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_nebvsosu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State cruises past Nebraska
nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214__829497.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Starting lineup for Daytona 500 qualifying races
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin prioritizes giant slalom, slalom looking ahead to return
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Joey Logano charges to Daytona 500 pole

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_holmescomp_240214.jpg
Highlights: Indiana’s Holmes drops 24 v. Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_nebvsosu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State cruises past Nebraska
nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214__829497.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

WBB Highlights: Holmes, Indiana defeat Wisconsin

February 14, 2024 10:24 PM
Indiana defeated Wisconsin by 14 points behind 24 from Mackenzie Holmes in a Wednesday night Big Ten women's basketball bout in Madison.