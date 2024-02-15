Skip navigation
WBB Highlights: Holmes, Indiana defeat Wisconsin
February 14, 2024 10:24 PM
Indiana defeated Wisconsin by 14 points behind 24 from Mackenzie Holmes in a Wednesday night Big Ten women's basketball bout in Madison.
